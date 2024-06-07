Having spent the first nine years of his career with hometown club Grimsby Town (aside from a loan spell at non-league Grantham Town), versatile midfielder Harry Clifton has chosen to move on to fellow League Two side Doncaster Rovers rather than prolong his stay at Blundell Park this summer but while the 25-year-old's energy and work rate will be missed, it could be argued his departure, perhaps, comes at the right juncture for all parties.

Clifton, who has played in every position for the Mariners other than goalkeeper and striker, made his Grimsby debut against his new club in 2017 and has gone on to make over 250 first-team appearances in the seven years that followed.

The Grimsby-born former Wales Under-21 international came through the Blundell Park youth ranks, soon becoming known for his non-stop drive, commitment, and an ability to play many different roles effectively, making him an important man for previous Mariners managers Michael Jolley, Ian Holloway, and Paul Hurst respectively.

Harry Clifton's Grimsby Town (league only) statistics, as per Flashscore Season Games Played Goals Assists YC RC 2017/18 10 0 0 1 0 2018/19 39 2 0 7 0 2019/20 25 0 1 7 0 2020/21 35 2 0 7 0 2021/22 43 7 0 8 0 2022/23 44 7 2 7 0 2023/24 42 3 4 8 0

Last season was a tough one, though, for Clifton and Grimsby Town as a whole.

Finding it difficult to reach the consistent levels of performance of previous campaigns, those that saw him pick up the 2022/23 Player of the Year award, the midfield man found his influence on the Mariners side lessened under current boss David Artell, and with the former Crewe Alexandra manager potentially looking to instill a more possession-based style moving forward, it may be a good opportunity for change all-round.

Midfielder sees move as the right time for a new challenge

Moving on from his hometown club would have been a big decision for the midfielder.

Having been with the Mariners all the way through the junior age group sides and spending the best part of a decade in and around the first team, Clifton had become part of the furniture at Blundell Park; a reliable figure, rarely injured and always committed to helping his side in whichever role he was asked to play.

Posting an emotional farewell message on his X account, Clifton stated leaving Grimsby Town was "one of the hardest decisions" he's had to make, but that he feels "the time is right to move on and (he's) ready for a new challenge."

Putting that emotion to one side, though, it is quite possible that the move works for all concerned at this time. The player himself, perhaps, needs a change of scenery to reinvigorate himself. Location-wise, it means he doesn't need to leave the area, and in terms of ambition, he's joining a strong-looking setup with aspirations of promotion. Doncaster Rovers seem a good fit for that new challenge Clifton seeks.

From the Mariners' point of view, it's likely Artell will be looking for his side to dictate play more next season.

With Kieran Green, Curtis Thompson, and Evan Khouri already under contract, the Grimsby head coach will be looking for more technical, creative midfield options who are comfortable on the ball in tight spaces to complement the aforementioned trio as he tries to give his side a more attacking edge.

Clifton isn't necessarily best suited to a possession-based game, and while the Mariners will miss his energy, drive, and versatility, they possibly need to add a different kind of engine room presence if they are to push on and progress themselves.

Doncaster acquiring a model professional

After missing out on the play-offs just a few weeks ago, Doncaster boss Grant McCann has wasted no time in bringing in reinforcements ahead of what he'll hope is another attempt at promotion next season. Former Solihull Moors winger Joe Sbarra and ex-Carlisle United man Jordan Gibson have already agreed a move to South Yorkshire alongside Clifton as Rovers look to boost their midfield options.

The former Mariner will prove a useful addition to McCann's squad. His versatility allows for in-game system and personnel changes. It also, perhaps, frees up a little of the budget for strengthening in other areas.

Clifton offers a physical, competitive presence.

Able to cover ground better than most, he has a great work ethic and attitude, with a desire to win his battles all over the park. As mentioned previously, he isn't necessarily the most technical of players, but in combination with teammates with such attributes as Sbarra and Luke Molyneux, he could prove a very important cog in the Rovers machine and a shrewd signing by boss McCann.

Indeed, it could well be that the move makes sense for the player, his new club, and Grimsby as well.