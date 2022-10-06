Harry Clarke shares message with Stoke City supporters after scoring in Burnley clash

Stoke City defender Harry Clarke has taken to Twitter to share a message with the club’s supporters following his side’s latest outing in the Championship.

After missing eight games due to a shin injury, Clarke returned to action against Watford last weekend and made another cameo appearance in last night’s clash with Burnley.

Brought on as a replacement for Dwight Gayle, the 21-year-old rescued a point for his side by scoring in the closing stages of this fixture.

Jay Rodriguez went close to opening the scoring for Burnley in the first-half as his long-range effort hit the woodwork.

Following the break, the deadlock was broken by the Clarets as Connor Roberts slotted an effort past Josef Bursik.

Liam Delap was denied by Burnley goalkeeper Arijanet Muric shortly after Roberts’ goal.

The Potters avoided what would have been a second consecutive league defeat as Clarke headed home from Tariqe Fosu’s cross in the 87th minute.

Despite this draw, Stoke slipped to 20th in the league standings.

Reflecting on this fixture on Twitter, Clarke has suggested that it was a big point for Stoke to claim on their travels.

The defender posted: “SUII.

“Feels good to be back!

“Big point on the road.”

SUIII 💥 Feels good to be back! ⚽️ Big point on the road ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yUI6v1W1QF — Harry Clarke (@HarryyClarke6) October 6, 2022

The Verdict

Having been deployed as a substitute yesterday, Clarke will now be aiming to claim a place in Stoke’s starting eleven for their showdown with Birmingham City.

Utilised on the right-hand side of the pitch by the Potters in their clashes with Millwall and Blackpool earlier this season, Clarke could potentially play in a similar role if Fosu is moved further up by Neil.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 7.03 in the Championship, the defender will unquestionably fancy his chances of delivering the goods at this level in the club’s upcoming fixtures.

By maintaining his fitness as well as his consistency, Clarke could play a major role for Potters as they aim to climb the league standings under the guidance of Neil.

Quiz: Have any of these 20 current or ex-Stoke City players ever played for a German club?

1 of 20 Erik Pieters Yes No