Harry Brockbank makes honest admission about his choice to leave Bolton as he returns to England

Harry Brockbank came up through Bolton Wanderers’ academy and made his debut in the Championship back in the 2018-19 season.

In the 2020-21 season, he was able to make 18 appearances for his side in a team that gained promotion but after making just four league appearances this season, he made the move to America signing for El Paso Locomotive.

However, after just three months in Texas in which time he made 12 appearances in all competitions, the 23-year-old has made the decision to return to England and questions whether he made the wrong choice to go there in the first place.

Discussing his decision, the defender told The Bolton News: “One of the main reasons that I came back was that I didn’t realise just how much I’d miss family, friends – the little things.

“And I missed playing football in England.

“I think I jumped the gun a bit too early in going out there. I did in the hope it would work out, unfortunately things didn’t.

“I had another year on my contract with Bolton and maybe I should have stayed on? Maybe I could have gone out of loan? I don’t know.

“But I don’t look back with any regret. I could just as well have gone out and absolutely loved it. Now I just want to get back playing here.”

Having made just 37 appearances for the Whites and not being a first choice for the starting line-up under Ian Evatt, Brockbank admitted: “The American season is different and when I got the offer they were going into their pre-season, so it was now or never sort of thing. I couldn’t join midway through.

“The overwhelming feeling was that I needed a big change. I needed to get away because I’d spent my whole like in Bolton and I thought I’d become too comfortable, maybe that a change would help.

“I spoke to the Gaffer and I said I wanted to enjoy my football again but maybe I did it too soon?

“I am open to offers but I think League Two or National League would be where I am at right now.”

The Verdict:

This was a hard one for Brockbank and you can see why he’s struggling with his decision now knowing that America didn’t work out the way he would have hoped.

That being said, if he had stayed at Bolton it’s unlikely he would’ve got increased playing time there especially with the Whites pushing for the play-offs so maybe it was best for him to make the initial move away giving him the chance to evaluate his career.

He seems to have no desire to push further than he could handle with him targeting a League Two or National League move suggesting he is keen to get back playing and try and get his career back on track.