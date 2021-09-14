Harry Arter reveals specific detail in Nottingham Forest transfer agreement

Harry Arter has revealed that Nottingham Forest have an option to recall him from his loan spell at Charlton Athletic in January.

Arter joined Forest on a three-year deal from AFC Bournemouth by Sabri Lamouchi last summer, but he has since been unable to make an impact at the City Ground.

The midfielder’s last appearance for the Reds came in February against Preston, and has fallen out of favour under Chris Hughton.

After being told that he was free to find a new club in the summer, Arter finally escaped Forest on the final day of the transfer window, moving on loan to Charlton Athletic for the season.

Whilst Arter may not be the most popular figure amongst Forest fans, Arter, speaking to the Athletic, had plenty of good things to say about the club and backroom staff.

The Republic of Ireland international even revealed that Forest included a recall option in January, should they need him.

He said: “Football’s a strange game, I could go back potentially at the end of the season, and I think there’s a recall that Forest can do in January if they want. For me, there would be nothing better than to see Forest being successful.

“The backroom staff, the new CEO Dane (Murphy) and Ioannis (Vrentzos, the former CEO), who is still at the club, they’ve been really good with me and, genuinely, I wish them nothing but success.

The Verdict

Whilst it is incredibly unlikely that Forest will recall Arter, it’s an option they have if they have a tremendous lack of depth.

It just hasn’t worked out for Arter since moving to the City Ground. He was played out of position by Lamouchi and just didn’t take to Hughton’s liking for some reason.

If he can get his career back on track at Charlton and produce some impressive performances, then who knows what may happen in the future.