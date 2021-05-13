Harry Arter makes admission over his Nottingham Forest situation amid recent reports

Nottingham Forest midfielder Harry Arter has admitted to OTB’s The Football Show that his situation at the City Ground is difficult amidst talk that he is free to find a new club this summer.

A recent report by the Telegraph suggested that the 31-year-old has been told that he can leave the City Ground this summer as Chris Hughton looks to overhaul his current squad after a difficult season for everyone involved with Forest.

The former Bournemouth man has found his first season with the club hampered largely by injury, which means he has been limited to just 14 appearances for the Reds.

Now, Arter has had his say on his current situation in the Midlands as he looks ahead to the summer, which is seemingly filled with uncertainty:

“Difficult. No other word really, other than difficult.

“There’s a lot of stuff which is hard for me to understand and really work out what’s gone wrong.

“The change of manager, for me, hasn’t worked out.

“You see players move to clubs or a manager signs a particular player, then a new manager comes in and that player just isn’t for them.

“Unfortunately for me, that’s been the case here at Nottingham Forest.

“It’s very frustrating, very disappointing, but that’s how football can go sometimes.”

8 of these 20 players never scored a goal for Nottingham Forest – Can you identify them?

1 of 20 Did Guy Moussi ever score a goal for Nottingham Forest? Yes No

The midfielder then went on to discuss his relationship with Hughton:

“It’s just not really understanding the situation completely. It’s almost a tad confusing from a player perspective.

“We didn’t really particularly have the best of seasons as a team, you’re kind of just wondering why, just give me a chance. But for me, that didn’t really happen.

“The game I did start under Chris, I was playing as a second striker or as a number 10 almost. That’s not my position.

“It was totally frustrating, that’s the best word for it.

“Chris hasn’t spoken about me publicly in a negative way and I wouldn’t want to speak about Chris personally or my situation personally in a negative way.”

The former Brighton and Hove Albion boss is aiming to turn his Forest side into an outfit that can compete for a top six place next term after being dragged into a relegation battle this season.

The Verdict

I can fully understand Arter’s frustrations as he’s not been given a good chance to impress under Hughton and as a result he hasn’t really got the most out of his time with Forest yet.

The club would probably struggle to offload Irish international this summer as he currently has two years remaining on the contract he signed back in September of last year.

However with his future seemingly being cast into massive doubt in more recent times, there may be a compromise that can be found in order to move him on.

Whether that’s a loan move to another club or a wage cut in order to facilitate a permanent transfer, Arter quite clearly has the desire to be playing regular football as he continues into the twilight years of his career.