Harry Arter issues verdict on his Nottingham Forest career following Notts County loan switch

Nottingham Forest midfielder Harry Arter has admitted his disappointment at how his time at the Reds has gone since joining them in September 2020 following his temporary switch to non-league side Notts County.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder signed for Forest under Sabri Lamouchi’s management, having spent the previous two seasons on loan at Cardiff City and Fulham on-loan from AFC Bournemouth.

Forest’s next manager Chris Hughton utilised Arter for the first couple of months of his reign, but by the time January 2021 came about the midfielder was no longer in his plans.

That proved to be the case this season as well as Arter headed out on loan to Charlton Athletic of League One, but after just four league outings for the Addicks he was back at the City Ground by January – again though he wasn’t wanted by another manager in Steve Cooper.

Having not been named in the club’s Championship squad following the end of the January transfer window, Arter has gone without game-time but his move to National League side County until May gives him a chance to get minutes under his belt.

Arter has revealed how downbeat he has been about his time at Forest so far – and there’s still one year remaining on his contract.

“It has been the most difficult part of the past three or four months – it’s been difficult going in knowing there is no game at the end of the week,” Arter told the Magpies’ media team (via NottinghamshireLive).

“Andy Reid, the (Forest) under-23s manager, has been great with me. He’s managed me as well as he could.

“I think with the season coming to an end to an extent, I feel like I really want to go out with a bang. I want to get something from a season which has been disappointing for me.

“There are no two ways about it. It’s been as disappointing this season as it was last season.

“That’s disappointing because I’m not getting any younger.

“Football careers are so short, life in itself can be short. I want to enjoy everything I can to the max.”

The Verdict

There’s no doubting that Arter’s Forest career hasn’t gone as planned and it’s probably the end of the road for him at the City Ground, even though this move to Notts County is only temporary.

Arter had his chances under Chris Hughton but didn’t impress enough, which is why he eventually found himself out of the team.

It’s a real surprise though to see him drop down to the National League, but at this stage of the season it’s all he can do to get competitive minutes.

Even though he’s got over a year left on his contract at Forest it wouldn’t be the greatest surprise to see it mutually terminated in the summer so he can find another opportunity in the EFL