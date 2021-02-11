Harrogate’s Aaron Martin named FLW Fans’ League Two Player of the Month for January

Harrogate Town forward Aaron Martin has been named the FLW Fans’ League Two Player of the Month for January after winning 33% of the public vote.

The 29-year-old has been an important player for the Yorkshire club in their first season in the EFL and helped them negotiate a difficult run of fixtures last month.

Harrogate took on five of League Two’s top nine sides but kept their impressive start to life in the division going, with Martin proving a nuisance for opposition defences throughout.

The forward scored once and added one assist in January, with his match-winning display against Newport County a particular highlight.

Martin has been rewarded with the FLW Fans’ League Two Player of the Month award for January, having received 33% of the public vote.

Exeter City’s Pierce Sweeney finished second with 30% of the vote, followed by Morecambe’s Adam Phillips with 19%.

Tranmere Rovers’ James Vaughan (15%), Mansfield Town’s Jordan Bowery (7%), and Cambridge United’s Wes Hoolahan (5%) were also nominated.