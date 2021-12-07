Harrogate Town skipper issues FA Cup draw v Luton verdict

Harrogate Town captain Josh Falkingham has acknowledged the difficulty of the challenge that lies in wait after drawing Championship side Luton Town in the FA Cup third round.

The former Darlington midfielder encapsulates everything you need to know about Simon Weaver’s side displaying a relentless work ethic with an exemplary attitude justifying his selection as captain.

The Sulphurites midfielder is one of a number of players who have been present from the beginning of the inspiring Harrogate Town story, having led his side to National League during his first season at the club.

Falkingham, who also deservingly featured in the National League North team of the season in the 17/18 campaign spoke to the Harrogate Adviser about his side’s FA Cup draw.

”It is going to be an extremely tough challenge, however, it’s one that we are really looking forward to.” outlined the Harrogate Town captain.

”We went to Portsmouth and played very well, deservedly won that game and caused an upset. We’ve got a taste for it now.

”So we’ll go there with a lot of belief. I know a lot of fans will travel down with us and we’ll be aiming to make it another amazing day for both them and us.”

The verdict

Skipper Falkingham is clearly relishing the prospect of a firm examination when his side head to Kenilworth Road in January.

Championship outfit Luton have already shown how difficult of an opponent they can be at Championship level, displaying an abundance of attacking quality and athleticism that has seen the Hatters blow away the excellent Coventry City and Blackpool respectively.

However, as Falkingham already alluded to Harrogate are a dangerous outfit particularly with the ‘underdogs’ tag placed upon their shoulders, already upsetting League One giants Portsmouth at Fratton Park in the previous round of the competition thanks to a dramatic last-minute winner from Sunderland loanee Jack Diamond