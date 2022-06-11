Harrogate Town midfielder makes honest admission on future amid Championship interest

Alex Pattison has insisted that he’s focussed on Harrogate Town after a clutch of Championship clubs have shown an interest in the midfielder.

Pattison’s form for Simon Weaver’s side has been exceptional this season since his move from Wycombe back in the summer of 2021.

That has inevitably lead to interest from other clubs, with some of that attention coming from the second tier, with Football League World exclusively revealing earlier this season that the likes of Swansea, Hull, Barnsley and Luton are keeping tabs on the midfielder.

But after scoring 10 times and claiming six assists, the 24-year-old is keeping his feet on the ground and his focus on his current club, as he told media: “I don’t listen to the other stuff until I’m told anything personally but I’m still only 24 and, hopefully, I have got a long way to go in my career. I’d like to go and test myself again and see if I’m good enough at that level.

“It’s something I want to do in the next couple of years. Last season was a really good one for myself individually.”

This is proved by shifting his focus onto his targets for next season, as Harrogate look to settle themselves in the football league once again.

Disucssing his aims for the coming campaign, Pattison added: “Looking to next season, I want to do better personally in terms of my goals and assists. I also want to finish higher in the league and push for the play-offs.

“I don’t want to be in mid-table or lower mid-table because, if we’re not pushing for the play-offs, then it would not be a successful season.”

As thins stand, there is still a year remaining on Pattison’s contract with Harrogate, securing his future at the EnviroVent Stadium until the end of next season.

The Verdict

It’s incredibly mature of Pattison to take this view and not get ahead of himself. Many footballers will fall into the trap of asking for a move, or submitting a transfer request at the first sign of interest.

However, Pattison is showing himself to be relaxed and professional, which will certainly serve him in good stead going into the future.

Even so, if he continues to produce the form he did this season, then it feels inevitable that this sort of interest will emerge in him again sooner rather than later.