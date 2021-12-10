Harrogate boss issues Northampton Town promotion prediction

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver expects Northampton to stay the course and remain strong contenders for promotion until the end of the season ahead of this weekend’s encounter at Wetherby Road.

Weaver knows his team will have to eradicate the costly errors from Tuesday night where they suffered a 4-1home defeat against table toppers Forest Green, to earn any points from this clash.

In-form Northampton head to North Yorkshire hoping to stay second and make it three wins in a row against promotion rivals, with Harrogate themselves only a point off the play-offs.

Weaver believes Northampton have the variety in their play which will pose different questions of his team and they will have to stand up to the challenge.

“They can really mix up their game,” said Weaver. “It would be wrong to just say they’re a direct team as I think they can mix it up and I think you have to at this level.” via the Northampton Chronicle

The Cobblers have a miserly defensive record conceding 16 goals in their 20 league games.

Weaver added “You can see that whatever shape they play, they’ve been organised and hard to beat.”

The Verdict

Facing the division’s top two in five days is tough for a club with limited resources like Harrogate.

However, Weaver has faced Cobblers boss Brady whilst he was in charge of Brackley Town which gives him a greater insight into how he operates and may give him the advantage here.

But I fully expect Northampton with their greater squad depth and experience at this level to be victors tomorrow. It should not come as too much of a disappointment to their fans if Harrogate taste defeat, as Weaver has done a commendable job since winning promotion to League Two in 2020 finishing 17th in their maiden season and they are sure to improve on that this.