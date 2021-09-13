Harrison Reed sends message to Fulham fans in wake of Blackpool defeat

Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed has taken to Instagram to post a message to the club’s supporters in the wake of their 1-0 defeat away to Blackpool on Saturday.

The Whites largely struggled to create or take their chances against the Seasiders and were punished in the second half as Josh Bowler scored a brilliant individual effort to hand Blackpool their first Sky Bet Championship win since 2015.

Marco Silva’s men had previously been unbeaten heading into the game on the North West Coast and will now be seeking to bounce back this week as they prepare to take on Birmingham City away from home at St Andrew’s on Wednesday night.

Despite the defeat, Reed was quick to take to social media and thank the Fulham faithful for making the long journey up to Lancashire to support the team as he posted the following message:

The former Southampton midfielder has become a key component of this Fulham side since leaving the South Coast for West London back in August of last year and will now be looking to establish himself as a regular starter under Silva in the months ahead.

Reed came on as a substitute during the game against Blackpool and will no doubt have become frustrated with being being largely kept out of the starting line up under the new manager so far at Craven Cottage.

Under the previous manager Scott Parker, the 26-year-old was a regular in the starting eleven and played a vital role in helping the club to get back to the Premier League during the 2019/20 season.

However there is now an increased competition for places in the midfield at the West London side and that is something that Reed is going to have to adapt to if he wants to regain his place on the team sheet.