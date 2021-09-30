Harrison Reed sends message to Fulham fans after his side’s latest triumph

Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed has taken to Instagram to praise the club’s fans for their support during yesterday’s clash with Swansea City.

After being held to a draw by Bristol City, the Cottagers managed to get back to winning ways in the Championship as they sealed all three points in their showdown with the Jacks.

Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the scoring for Fulham as he fired past Swansea goalkeeper Ben Hamer.

The Serbian doubled his side’s advantage in the 32nd minute before Jamie Paterson halved the Jacks’ deficit.

Mitrovic completed his hat-trick on the stroke of half-time as he swept home from Denis Odoi’s cross.

Whilst Swansea did create chances in the second-half of the fixture, Fulham managed to secure a 3-1 victory at Craven Cottage.

Having started for the Cottagers in this particular clash, Reed will be determined to help his side produce another eye-catching display in their meeting with Coventry City on Saturday.

Making reference to his side’s latest triumph on Instagram, the midfielder praised the club’s fans for their support.

Reed posted: “Back on track.

“+ 3, let’s go.

“Great support last night.”

The Verdict

Whilst Mitrovic was unquestionably the star of the show last night, Reed managed to deliver an assured performance in the heart of Fulham’s midfield.

The 26-year-old completed 86.8% of his passes against Swansea whilst he also made three tackles as he registered an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.10.

When you consider that Reed has now played 102 games at this level during his career, he will be confident in his ability to retain his place in Fulham’s starting eleven for the foreseeable future as he knows exactly what it takes to thrive at this level.

The Cottagers will need to be at their very best against the Sky Blues if they are to end their opponents unbeaten record at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday.

By sealing all three points on their travels, Fulham could use the momentum gained from this result to launch a push for a top-two finish in the Championship.