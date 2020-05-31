Harrison Reed sends determined message as Fulham gear up for EFL return

Harrison Reed is ready for the season to get back underway as the midfielder looks to help Fulham get over the line in the race for promotion this season.

The 25-year-old joined Fulham on loan from Southampton in the summer, putting pen to paper on a season-long loan switch to Craven Cottage with a view to a permanent deal.

A regular in the first-half of the campaign under Scott Parker, Reed has featured only once in 2020, which came in a 2-1 home defeat to Reading on New Year’s Day.

Ongoing calf problems have limited the midfielder to only 17 appearances this season, but the Saints loanee will be keen to make an impact once the EFL campaign eventually resumes.

Speaking to Fulham’s official website, he said: “I’m raring to go now. In some ways it (the injury) was bad timing but it was also good because I could strengthen and make sure I was 110% ready to play and train.

“It’s given me time to strengthen and get even better.”

Fulham’s hopes of automatic promotion are still alive as Scott Parker looks to guide his side to an immediate return to Premier League football.

The Cottagers sit third in the Sky Bet Championship table, only six points off West Bromwich Albion in second place ahead of the final nine games of the season.

The Verdict

Reed has been unlucky with injuries this season, but he should use that frustration as determination to play his best football and help Fulham get promoted this term.

Anything can happen in the latter stages of the season – it only takes two wins and two slip-ups from Leeds or West Brom and Fulham are well up there.

They have the big-game players and the individual talent that could make a difference in these final nine games.