Harrison Reed reacts to Fulham’s fine start to Championship season

Harrison Reed has been impressed by Fulham’s start in their quest to earn promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, as he nears his return from injury, as he shared a post on his personal Instagram page.

Three wins and a draw from their opening four league games under Marco Silva has the Cottagers sitting pretty at the summit of the second tier, but they are only just getting started and the return of Harrison Reed to add competition for places in midfield will only make them stronger.

Reed was influential in 28 appearances as Fulham were promoted via the play-offs under Scott Parker in 2019/20 and that experience should stand him in good stead for this season’s push.

He posted: “The boys are on fire! Working hard to be back and can’t wait to be out there helping the team.”

The Cottagers are looking a very intimidating prospect under Marco Silva this season, with three successive wins following the opening day, seemingly without breaking into a sweat.

Fabio Carvalho and Aleksandar Mitrovic chipped in with first half strikes in back to back matches against Millwall and Hull City last week, oozing class and producing a standard comfortably above the level.

The Verdict

Reed will be a welcome commodity back in the first team, there is far greater competition than when he last played for the club in the Championship with Jean-Michael Seri and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa potentially both staying to ensure they can sustain an automatic promotion push.

Lee Bowyer’s Birmingham City welcome them in the second round of the League Cup on Tuesday evening, potentially an opportunity for Reed to get some game time against Championship opposition.

The 26-year-old will be confident he can dislodge the high profile talents ahead of him to reclaim a key spot in central midfield. All good selection problems for Marco Silva to have at this stage.

