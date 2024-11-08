Harrison Burrows has revealed the target Sheffield United set themselves ahead of this weekend’s crunch Sheffield Wednesday clash.

The Blades will host their local rivals on Sunday and could even have the chance to move into top spot in the Championship table with a win.

Chris Wilder’s side are coming into the fixture off the back of three wins in a row.

The Yorkshire outfit have earned victories over Bristol City, Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City, marking a turnaround in form after losses to Leeds United and Middlesbrough.

Sheffield United are aiming to earn promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking this season, and have their sights set on a top two finish.

Harrison Burrows - Sheffield United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2024-25 12 2 (0) As of November 8th

Harrison Burrows reveals Sheffield United target

Burrows has revealed that Sheffield United gave themselves a goal of winning three from three this week going into the international break.

The in-form full-back played a big part in the side completing the first two thirds of that objective, scoring a late winner midweek against the Robins.

“Yeah, [the derby’s] massive,” said Burrows, via The Star.

“The job’s not done yet, we’re two-thirds of the way there.

“We set out at the start of the week, before the game Saturday, to win three out of three.

“For Sheffield United, that’s what we need to do to get back to the Premier League and where this club belongs.”

Burrows has made a big impact at Bramall Lane since making the switch from Peterborough United over the summer.

The left-back has made 12 appearances for the club in the Championship so far, and has cemented himself as a key part of Wilder’s first team plans.

This weekend will be his first Steel City derby against Sheffield Wednesday, where he will be hoping to help the team go into the break off the back of an important win.

Sheffield United league position

Sheffield United will go into the weekend’s action sitting second in the Championship table, two points behind leaders Sunderland.

However, they could be third by the time Sunday’s kick-off arrives if Leeds United secure all three points on Saturday against QPR at home.

However, defeat for Sunderland against Coventry City could pave the way for Wilder’s side to move up to top spot with a win over the Owls.

The game at Bramall Lane gets underway on Sunday at 12.30pm.

Sheffield Wednesday win would be perfect way to go into the break

Victory over their bitter rivals on Sunday would secure Sheffield United inside the automatic promotion places going into the November international break, and earn thema fourth win in a row.

This would be a great position for Wilder’s side to be in, especially given they’ve been docked two points already this season.

Burrows has been a key part of their strong form in this first half of the campaign so far, with the defender proving a key signing from their summer business.

The Steel City derby will be a tough affair, but victory will feel extra sweet if it even moves the Blades up to first in the table.