Sheffield United are preparing for life back in the Championship after their relegation from the Premier League.

The Blades were only promoted from the Championship in the 2022-23 season as they finished as runners-up behind champions Burnley, but they found it incredibly tough in the Premier League.

United finished bottom of the table after a dismal season in which they won just three games and accumulated 16 points, and the 104 goals they conceded is the most of any team in top flight history.

Premier League standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 17 Nottingham Forest 38 -18 32 18 Luton Town (R) 38 -33 26 19 Burnley (R) 38 -37 24 20 Sheffield United (R) 38 -69 16

Manager Chris Wilder failed to prevent the club's relegation after replacing Paul Heckingbottom in December, but he did lead the Blades to promotion to the Premier League during his previous spell in charge, and he will be hoping to achieve similar success next season.

Wilder has already started his summer rebuild, with Wes Foderingham, Jordan Amissah, George Baldock, Chris Basham, Max Lowe and Oliver Norwood being released at the end of their contracts, and they may not be the only departures.

Journalist Alan Nixon claimed last month that United will look to sell Anel Ahmedhodzic, Vinicius Souza, Anis Slimane and Benie Traore this summer, while they could also cash in on Gustavo Hamer if they are able to recoup the £15 million they paid Coventry City for him last August.

It is certain to be a busy summer at Bramall Lane with plenty of incomings and outgoings, and we looked at the Blades' potential dream starting line-up for next season.

GK: Anthony Patterson

With Foderingham and Amissah departing, the Blades will be in the market for goalkeeping reinforcements this summer, and given that Ivo Grbic has failed to impress since his January arrival from Atletico Madrid, any new addition could become the club's number one.

United are said to be plotting an ambitious £8 million bid for Sunderland goalkeeper Patterson, who kept 13 clean sheets in 46 appearances for the Black Cats this season.

Patterson is also reportedly attracting interest from Celtic, Arsenal and Liverpool, so it will be tough for the Blades to win the race for his signature, but he is one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship, and he would be an outstanding signing.

CB: John Egan

Egan joined the Blades from Brentford in the summer of 2018 for a then club-record fee of £4 million, and he has been a key player for the club over the last six years, making over 200 appearances.

The 31-year-old featured just six times in the Premier League this season, with a foot injury keeping him sidelined since the end of September, and he was certainly missed as United struggled defensively.

Egan's contract at Bramall Lane expires this summer, but he is in talks over a new deal, and Wilder will be keen to see him commit his future to the club.

CB: Joe Worrall

With Ahmedhozdic likely to leave the club this summer, the Blades will be keen to strengthen at centre-back, and Nottingham Forest defender Worrall could be the perfect option.

United were first linked with Worrall in January, but the deal collapsed late in the window, and he instead made a loan move to Turkish side Besiktas, where he scored one goal in nine appearances in all competitions.

The Blades have reportedly reignited their interest in Worrall this summer, and given that he has previously won promotion from the Championship with Forest, he could be an excellent addition.

CB: Auston Trusty

Trusty joined the Blades from Arsenal last summer for a fee of £5 million, and he was a regular for the club this season, making 34 appearances in all competitions.

The 25-year-old may have found it tough in the top flight, but United signed him on the back of his impressive loan spell at Birmingham City in the Championship in the 2022-23 season, during which he scored four goals and provided two assists in 48 games, so he could be a big asset in the second tier.

RWB: Jayden Bogle

Few players emerged with any credit from United's relegation season in the Premier League, but Bogle can be pleased with his performances on an individual level.

Bogle scored three goals and registered one assist in 36 appearances in all competitions this campaign, and the Blades have activated their option to extend his contract by a further year.

With Baldock departing at the end of his contract, Bogle is now United's undisputed first choice right-back, and he will have a big role to play next season.

CM: Oliver Arblaster

Arblaster spent the first half oftseason at Port Vale in League One, and he established himself in the Blades' first team after being recalled in January.

The 20-year-old made 12 appearances in the Premier League for United, and he was even handed the captain's armband for the games at Manchester United and Newcastle United in April, underlining just how highly he is rated by Wilder.

CM: Alan Browne

With the experienced Norwood departing, and Souza and Slimane also potentially heading out of the exit door this summer, midfield reinforcements will be a priority for Wilder.

The Blades are said to be interested in Preston North End midfielder Browne, who scored four goals and provided four assists in 47 appearances in all competitions this season.

Browne is out of contract at Deepdale this summer, and the Lilywhites have offered him a new deal, while Coventry City are also reportedly keen, but United will be hoping to win the race for the 29-year-old as he is a quality performer at Championship level.

LWB: Harrison Burrows

Burrows enjoyed an outstanding campaign for Peterborough United in League One this season, scoring a remarkable 12 goals and providing 18 assists in 58 appearances in all competitions.

The 22-year-old's performances will not have gone unnoticed by other clubs, and Posh could be vulnerable to losing him this summer after missing out on promotion.

United would face no shortage of competition for Burrows' signature, but he would be perfectly suited to Wilder's system, and he would be given even more license to attack in a left wing-back role, which is an incredibly exciting prospect.

AM: Gustavo Hamer

The Blades are reportedly willing to sell Hamer this summer if they receive a suitable offer, but they will surely be hoping to keep hold of him.

Hamer enjoyed a decent first season at Bramall Lane after his move from Coventry last summer, scoring five goals and registering seven assists in 38 appearances in all competitions, and there is no doubt that he can be a huge threat in the Championship.

The 26-year-old scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 45 games to help Coventry reach the play-off final in the 2022-23 season, and United must do everything possible to ensure he remains at the club.

ST: Oli McBurnie

McBurnie joined the Blades from Swansea City in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth £20 million, and he has gone on to make over 150 appearances for the club.

It has been a tough few years for McBurnie, but his record of six goals and three assists in 23 games this season is respectable, and if he can stay fit, there is no doubt he can be dangerous at Championship level.

Turkish side Trabzonspor are said to be keen on McBurnie, who is out of contract at Bramall Lane this summer, but he is in talks with United over a new deal, and Wilder will be hoping to keep hold of him.

ST: Tom Cannon

After a strong loan spell at Preston North End in the second half of the 2022-23 season, Cannon joined Leicester City from Everton in September for a fee of £7.5 million.

However, Cannon struggled for game time this season, and he made just one substitute appearance in the final two months of the season, raising serious questions about whether he has a future at the King Power Stadium, particularly following the Foxes' promotion to the Premier League.

If Cannon becomes available this summer, he will attract plenty of Championship interest, but the Blades should certainly join the race as he could be the man to fire them to promotion.