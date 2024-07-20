Highlights Peterborough United are preparing for another season in League One with high hopes for promotion back to the Championship.

Despite losing some key players, the Posh have brought in new talent like Taelor O'Kane to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

Harrison Burrows, a standout performer in Peterborough's last season, is attracting interest from clubs like Birmingham City and Sheffield United.

Peterborough United have lost some key individuals so far this summer.

The Posh are set for another campaign of League One football as they aim for a return to the Championship after suffering relegation two years ago. Darren Ferguson's men came close last season as they finished fourth in the table, but lost out in the play-off semi-finals to eventual winners Oxford United.

It was an all-round strong season for Peterborough though, with plenty of goals, and even an EFL Trophy win to top it off. The Posh met Wycombe Wanderers in the final and a dramatic ending saw Peterborough go 1-0 up before Wycombe equalised moments later. In the 91st minute, Harrison Burrows scored his second of the afternoon to give his side the silverware at Wembley.

Preparations are well underway for the 2024/25 campaign, but the Posh have lost some of their star quality from last season. Ephron Mason-Clark departs for Coventry, Jonson Clarke-Harris goes to Rotherham, defender Josh Knight leaves for the German second tier and star man, Ronnie Edwards, joins the Premier League with Southampton.

Darren Ferguson has brought in a few fresh faces, but the departures of valuable players may not have ended as one could still be on his way out.

Today, Football League World looks at two deals that Peterborough could make before their season kicks off in August.

Out: Harrison Burrows

The player that scored a brace in Peterborough United's EFL Trophy victory, Harrison Burrows, has caught the eye of many in the EFL this summer, and currently finds himself in a bit of a tug-of-war. Firstly, Preston North End saw a bid for the full-back blocked, according to Alan Nixon, but now it appears that Birmingham City are keen on securing his services.

The Blues were recently relegated to League One but are shaping up to be a handful in the division next season with the size of their budget. The signing of Harrison Burrows would be a huge one for the Midlands club, but they would likely have to pay a decent fee if the Posh have rejected previous bids.

Sheffield United did appear to be his most likely suitor at one stage. It was reported that Burrows had completed a medical in Sheffield after the clubs agreed a fee, but now reports suggest the deal has collapsed. Despite those reports, Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has denied claims that the deal has completely fallen through.

Harrison Burrows' 2023/24 stats (all comps), as per transfermarkt Apps Goals Assists 58 12 18

Burrows had a fantastic season in League One with the Posh, contributing to plenty of goals from left-back, and at just 22-years-old, would be a superb pick-up for whichever club he goes to next.

While he would be yet another big blow to Peterborough, the club are likely to receive a healthy fee.

In: Taelor O'Kane

According to Pete O'Rourke, Peterborough have made an enquiry about non-league teenage star, Taelor O'Kane. The young midfielder has been on the books at AFC Fylde since the age of 15, and now at 18 he has just enjoyed his breakout season in the National League.

Last season saw him score four goals in just 10 starts from midfield, as he began to make a name for himself in the division. His highlight of the season was undoubtedly Fylde's 2-2 draw away at FC Halifax, in which O'Kane scored a brace, including a 95th minute equaliser to give his side a share of the spoils.

As a result of his form last season, both Peterborough United and Stockport County are keeping an eye on the youngster. While Stockport may be more ideal from a location point-of-view, Peterborough may well be a more exciting proposition. The Posh will be keen to bring in more talented youngsters, and O'Kane might just be the perfect solution.