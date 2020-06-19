Harris in: The Sheffield Wednesday XI we expect Monk to play v Forest on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping they can put together a positive run of results when they return to competitive action this weekend against promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest.

Garry Monk’s side had previously occupied a spot in the play-offs in the Championship, but a dismal run of form has seen them drop to 15th in the second tier standings.

But how can we expect Sheffield Wednesday to line up against Forest this weekend in their first game back in action?

Find out below….

Cameron Dawson is expected to keep his place in the starting XI, and will be hoping he can finish this year’s campaign strongly to keep both Joe Wildsmith and Keiren Westwood out of the team.

Morgan Fox is out-of-contract at the end of June, and it remains to be seen as to whether he’ll commit his long-term future to the club. He’s likely to start at left-back though, and will fancy his chances of building on some impressive showings to date.

Dominic Iorfa has also shown glimpses of his quality with Sheffield Wednesday this term, and is a likely starter in the heart of the Owls defence.

Owls captain Tom Lees will partner him in the centre of defence, and it seems likely that he’ll keep Julian Borner out of the starting XI for the game against the Reds.

Liam Palmer makes up the back-four, and he’ll be hoping to keep young talent Osaze Urhoghide out of the starting XI for the remainder of the season.

Barry Bannan has been heavily relied upon to provide the creative spark in the Sheffield Wednesday team, and is a certain starter against Forest.

He could be partnered by Kieran Lee in the centre of midfield, with the 31-year-old recently committing his short-term future to the club.

Kadeem Harris could return to the starting XI for this one, and his pace and trickery on the ball could be crucial towards any attacking threat that Sheffield Wednesday are going to have against Forest.

Jacob Murphy will start on the other wing, and will be hoping to finish the season strongly on loan from Newcastle United, having netted five goals in all competitions for the Owls this term.

Fernando Forestieri could be given a start against Forest, and will be hoping to have clarity on his future at the earliest of opportunities, having not been offered a new deal with the club as of yet.

Steven Fletcher has been declared fit for the game against Sabri Lamouchi’s side, and will be keen to add to his goal tally, which currently stands at 13.