Harris in: The Sheffield Wednesday XI we expect Monk to play v Forest on Saturday

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping they can put together a positive run of results when they return to competitive action this weekend against promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest. 

Garry Monk’s side had previously occupied a spot in the play-offs in the Championship, but a dismal run of form has seen them drop to 15th in the second tier standings.

But how can we expect Sheffield Wednesday to line up against Forest this weekend in their first game back in action?

Find out on the next page….


