Harries, Devine, Payne: All the latest Swindon Town transfer news

Swindon Town were a penalty kick away from booking their spot at Wembley Stadium for the League Two play-off final, but ultimately succumbed to eventual winners Port Vale at Vale Park.

Ben Garner, Joe Wollacott and Mandela Egbo, along with coach Scott Marshall, have since moved to Charlton Athletic, with Scott Lindsey ascending to the helm and attempting to assemble a squad capable of pushing for promotion once again.

Key men last term Dion Conroy and Jack Payne have since left the club, but there is still a strong nucleus in place for the Robins to go again in 2022/23.

On Tuesday, they completed the signing of Cian Harries from Bristol Rovers on a one-year deal.

The former Wales U21 international arrives at The County Ground to strengthen the backline after being in and out of the side as the Gas sealed a last-gasp automatic promotion to League One last term.

Reece Devine arrived the day after to strengthen the left back position.

Ellis Iandolo performed very well on the left of Garner’s back four in the play-offs last season, but with the 24-year-old also capable of playing further up the pitch, Devine could provide impressive support from deeper areas.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester City and Manchester United academy player spent a brief spell on loan at Walsall last season and will be preparing for his first full season in the EFL next term.

The future of Jack Payne still remains up in the air, after the attacking midfielder rejected a new contract at The County Ground.

Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic appear to be interested parties, but there have been no further developments on that matter this week.

If potential moves to the third tier fall through this summer, there is a small chance that Payne re-signs at Swindon, having produced some mouth-watering attacking numbers for the level in the Robins’ push last term.

A Harry McKirdy exit could also be on the cards at some stage, but with Louis Reed, Jonny Williams and Ben Gladwin still present, the foundations are there, particularly in midfield areas, for the club to go one better than last season in their first under Scott Lindsey.