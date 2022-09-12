Harness starts: The predicted Ipswich Town XI to face Bristol Rovers on Tuesday

Ipswich Town have not put much of a foot wrong in League One so far this season as they prepare to host Bristol Rovers at Portman Road.

After seven league matches, the Tractor Boys sit top of the pile in the third tier having put 17 points on the board.

Undefeated so far this campaign, Kieran McKenna’s side won 2-0 away from home at Accrington Stanley last time out.

A brace from Conor Chaplin was enough to earn the Tractor Boys three points in that clash, and Tuesday night’s home clash against Bristol Rovers offers another opportunity for Kieran McKenna’s side to continue their unbeaten run.

With that in mind, here at FLW, we thought we’d try and predict the potential Tractor Boys XI that could line up at Portman Road tomorrow evening.

Lining up in a familiar formation to Ipswich fans, Kieran McKenna will very likely opt to keep Christian Walton inbetween the sticks tomorrow night.

Ahead of him, a back three consisting of George Edmundson, Luke Woolfenden and Janoi Donacien could start the Bristol Rovers clash.

Meanwhile, on the left and right flank respectively, Leif Davis and Wes Burns should provide a great threat.

At the heart of the Ipswich midfield, McKenna will likely opt, once again, for the duo of Sam Morsy and Lee Evans.

In attack, playing just behind a lone striker, it could be that Connor Chaplin starts centre-left, if fit, meanwhile, Marcus Harness starts centre-right. Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules missing out in his place.

Leading the line, summer arrival Freddie Ladapo will be the main man Ipswich look to for goals in the match.

