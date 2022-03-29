Harlee Dean speaks out on time at Birmingham City amid Sheffield Wednesday loan spell

Birmingham City loanee Harlee Dean has spoken out following his loan move to Sheffield Wednesday in January.

The 30-year-old was Blues club captain, but deemed surplus to requirements by Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer after falling out of favour at St. Andrews.

Reflecting on his Birmingham career, Dean admitted he doesn’t really know how things transpired as they did.

“I don’t know what happened to be honest.” he admitted to the Daily Mirror, via YorkshireLive.

“I don’t know whether it was down to finances and the way they are trying to go with younger players.”

“I never fell out with anyone. There were three or four games when I didn’t play very well.”

“I lost my place in the squad. That’s fine. Even though you are captain you are never safe. But I worked hard and waited for my opportunity, got it, kept a clean sheet and was out again. Then you know the writing is on the wall.”

Dean has only made four appearances in League One for Sheffield Wednesday since making the loan switch in January.

A calf injury prevented the centre-back from making a fast start to life in Yorkshire, but he has featured in the last two Owl’s outings.

Continuing on what went on at Birmingham City, Dean claims there was an agenda against him from outside the club, and that he doesn’t see a way back for himself at St. Andrews.

“There was an agenda, not from in the club but from outside that I was the issue.” Dean explained.

“People have short memories.”

“Do I see any way back for me there? No.”

Sheffield Wednesday face AFC Wimbledon in League One on Saturday, where Dean will be hoping to make his third consecutive Owls’ performance.

The Verdict

Harlee Dean is clearly unhappy with how his time at Birmingham City ended.

The centre-back is set to return to St. Andrews this summer once his loan spell ends, but going off his words, it doesn’t sound like he sees a future for himself there.

It’s a shame that injuries have hampered his progress at Sheffield Wednesday in that sense.

Good performances whilst on loan can often turn into permanent moves and, if Dean can end the season strongly with the Owls, a permanent move to Hillsborough could be an option for the 30-year-old going forward.