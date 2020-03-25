Harlee Dean speaks out after Birmingham City hierarchy request player action

Birmingham City skipper Harlee Dean insists that he has no problems with deferring 50% of his wages for the next four months but revealed each player at the club will make their own decision on whether they do it.

It was reported in the Telegraph yesterday that the Blues hierarchy had asked the players to take a deduction for the foreseeable future, with those funds to be paid back over four instalments when the season does resume.

And, speaking to TalkSPORT, Dean explained how it was an easy decision for him, whilst he also insisted there is no pressure on his teammates to follow suit.

“We have been asked the question – I spoke to the CEO Dong a couple of times yesterday and it’s not a collective decision, it’s an individual one so everybody is different everybody has got their own personal situation.

“Some people can help and some people can’t help, it’s just the nature of the beast. Personally for me I am going to help because I can and I feel like we should. Me not doing it and somebody in the club I know who works in admin or something like that, if they got laid off for the sake of me not doing it that doesn’t really sit well with me.

“It’s for everyone individually, everyone will make their own decision and hopefully it’s a private decision.”

Leeds United are in talks with their squad about a wage deferral, with many clubs expected to suffer with no games likely for the next few months.

The verdict

Dean comes across very well in this interview and he deserves huge credit for agreeing to the deferral and he clearly recognises how it can help the club at a crucial period.

It’s also right that Blues have given each player a decision to make and that they aren’t acting as a collective as individual circumstances matter over something like this.

Unfortunately, you can imagine many clubs will adopt a similar approach in the coming weeks to try and cope financially in the short-term.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.