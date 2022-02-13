Harlee Dean offers instant reaction as Sheffield Wednesday slip to Rotherham United defeat

Sheffield Wednesday lost at Hillsborough this afternoon, with Rotherham United 2-0 winners in a South Yorkshire Derby.

Darren Moore’s side have been impressive on home soil for large parts of this season, but fell to a defeat in a South Yorkshire Derby with Rotherham this afternoon.

Jack Hunt was denied the opening goal by an offside flag, with Wednesday failing to make their dominance pay as Freddie Ladapo and Michael Smith struck in the second-half for league leaders Rotherham.

The defeat was unfair on Wednesday, and that was the view of centre-back Harlee Dean, who was quick to take to his Instagram story after watching his Owls teammates fall to defeat:

He wrote: “Deserved more than that. By far the better team. Another one Wednesday to start another run.”

Dean, 30, has made two appearances for the Owls in League One since swapping Birmingham City for Hillsborough during the January transfer window.

A muscular injury has robbed Dean of more involvement and he’s now working his way back to fitness hopefully before the end of the season.

Defeat for Wednesday this afternoon leaves them in eighth, a point outside the play-off places heading into Wednesday night’s clash with Accrington Stanley.

The Verdict

Dean is right, Wednesday deserved more from the game this afternoon than they got.

For large parts they were the better side, with Rotherham just taking their chances when they fell their way.

That’s the difference between the top sides in the division and where Wednesday are currently at.

Darren Moore’s task is turning Wednesday into one of those sides that can grind out results, just like Rotherham.

