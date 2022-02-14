Harlee Dean injury update emerges as Sheffield Wednesday prepare for Accrington test

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has admitted that Harlee Dean could be forced to watch on from the sidelines for a few weeks due to the nature of the defender’s calf injury.

Dean sustained this issue during the Owls’ 2-0 victory over Morecambe earlier this month as he was replaced by Liam Palmer in this fixture.

In the defender’s absence, Wednesday have managed to pick up six points from their last three league fixtures.

Following wins over Burton Albion and Wigan Athletic, the Owls would have been hoping to secure a positive result in their showdown with Rotherham United yesterday.

However, despite showing glimpses of promise in this fixture, Moore’s side suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Rotherham as Freddie Ladapo and Michael Smith scored for the visitors at Hillsborough.

Currently eighth in the League One standings, the Owls will be looking to deliver a response to this aforementioned setback when they face Accrington Stanley at Hillsborough on Wednesday.

Ahead of this fixture, Moore has shared an update on Dean’s injury status.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about the defender, Moore said: “He has a sore calf.

“I think he could be [out of action for] a few weeks.

“It seems a long time for us because we are playing so many games in February.”

The Verdict

For Wednesday’s sake, they will be hoping that Dean doesn’t suffer a setback in his road to recovery as they are currently relatively short of options in this area.

Dominic Iorfa, Chey Dunkley and Lewis Gibson have all been sidelined with injury issues in recent times with Moore opting to select Sam Hutchinson, Palmer and Jordan Storey in a back-three yesterday.

Before picking up his current issue, Dean produced an impressive performance against Ipswich Town on his debut as he prevented Kieran McKenna’s team from scoring in this fixture by winning seven aerial duels and making two interceptions (as per WhoScored).

By delivering the goods on a consistent basis when he is fit enough to feature for the club in the third-tier, Dean could potentially play an influential role in Wednesday’s push for a top-six finish.