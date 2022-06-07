Harlee Dean from Birmingham City to Sheffield Wednesday: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Harlee Dean joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan from Birmingham City at the end of January.

He did well at the club although injuries meant the player made only nine appearances for the Owls.

The defender will have been disappointed that his loan side were not able to succeed in the play-offs after they lost over two legs against Sunderland in the semi-finals.

As for the 30-year-old, he has another year on his contract with the Blues but his future is uncertain.

What do we know so far?

It’s clear that Dean doesn’t have a future at Birmingham City under the management of Lee Bowyer so his future will not be playing at St.Andrew’s.

According to Yorkshire Live, Wednesday are open to the possibility of bringing the player back to Hillsborough next year.

Furthermore, the defender himself seems happy with the suggestion of a return to the club he was on loan at next season.

However, with him still being under contract at Birmingham, it’s unclear whether this would be looked at as a loan move or permanent although given finances a loan move would be more likely.

Is it likely to happen?

If it was based on a solution that made every party happy then this would be certain to happen.

However, when Dean was on loan with Wednesday last season, his parent covered a good part of his wages as £20,000 a week is too high for the Owls.

That being said, you can’t see Birmingham being too eager to strike the same deal this season and cover a big part of his wages.

Therefore, it’s unsure whether he will be able to fit into Darren Moore’s budget on these wage terms.

The 30-year-old provided plenty of experience both on and off the pitch last season and at 30-years-old, he will be keen to carry on playing as much as he can now.

Therefore, this deal looks to be one that may be decided on financial factors.