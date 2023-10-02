This season would always prove to have its challenges for Sheffield Wednesday after promotion even without any off-field distractions, but their position heading into October already looks beyond salvage for a lot of outsiders.

After the unexpected departure of Darren Moore in June, Xisco Munoz was brought through the Hillsborough door by Dejphon Chansiri as his replacement. Just three seasons ago, Munoz was the man who masterminded Watford's immediate return to the Premier League in 2020/21 before being sacked in the early months of the following campaign.

Whilst the Spaniard was always walking into a club seemingly in turmoil despite their recent play-off final success, a case hasn't really been made in the nine games so far to see that he will last much longer in S6.

How has Xisco Munoz performed at Sheffield Wednesday so far?

After an opening day defeat where they were edged by newly-relegated Southampton in front of the Sky Cameras, the following eight games have been nothing short of disastrous as a collective strand of results for all concerned.

Another cause for concern is that during this period, Wednesday had prime opportunities to claim their first victory of the season against then winless Middlesbrough and Swansea City in consecutive games. However, since only accumulating one point from a possible six, their respective opponents have since gone on to open up a 6 and 7 point gap on the Owls.

Wednesday have averaged just 2 shots on target per 90 out of 8.5 shots per game, the worst strike force in the Championship according to WhoScored. Things aren't any better defensively for the Owls either, conceding 17 and yet again having the worst rated defence by WhoScored stats so far, with an average rating of just 6.3.

Whilst it remains well-documented that Wednesday remain the only side without three points this season, what's worse is that in a majority of these games they haven't been part of the contest - this was echoed further on Friday night as Sunderland had the game wrapped up after just 31 minutes.

It's clear that not all blame does lie with Xisco, as Chansiri has continued to be the main figure of which discontent is aimed towards, after yet another club statement was issued pre-game on Friday.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Xisco's future at Hillsborough?

The former Owls defender-turned pundit, Carlton Palmer believes that the Spaniard's previous pedigree, despite winning promotion at Vicarage Road wasn't enough to land him such a pressurised job.

"We're only 9 games in, however Sheffield Wednesday have two points from a possible 27, already sitting six points adrift.

"I found it hard to understand the appointment of Xisco Munoz. Yes he got Watford promoted, but I think that has more to do with the players he had at his disposal, rather than his credentials as a coach." Palmer exclusively told Football League World.

"I do believe he's a nice man, but that is not the point.

"His last job was at Anorthosis in Greece - a non-descript club where he won four, drew two and lost seven of just 13 games. That's hardly inspiring to give him a job at this level." Palmer continued.

Who does Palmer believe could replace Xisco Munoz?

Palmer believes that whilst the size and pedigree of Sheffield Wednesday can often be a big drawer for managers, the current predicament of the club would hardly make it an appealing prospect.

"It's hard to put names forward, although it's a fantastic football club. You'd be behind the eight-ball as the chairman is saying he's unwilling to invest any more money into the club.

"The question is, who would want to take it? I do believe that if money was available and he was able to manage in his way, Neil Warnock is the one name that springs to mind. I know he wouldn't be a popular choice but he'd get the job done." Palmer added.

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

Whilst Palmer's wild call of Warnock probably wouldn't happen given his affiliation to city rivals Sheffield United, the two games prior to the international break do seem like 'now or never' opportunties for Xisco.

The upcoming duo of games against West Bromwich Albion and Huddersfield Town, now managed by Moore look extremely difficult on paper, and it is hard to see where Wednesday's first win of the season is actually going to come from.