“Hardly comes as too big of a shock” – Huddersfield Town arrive at major club decision: The verdict

Huddersfield Town have confirmed that they have parted company with Head Coach Danny Schofield, as detailed in a club statement on Wednesday morning.

Schofield, who was promoted to the Head Coach role in early July following the rather imminent departure of Carlos Corberan, gained an excellent reputation at the club during his playing career.

The 42-year-old endured a poor start to the second-tier campaign, accumulating just four points during his first eight games in charge of the Terriers.

The new managerial search starts now for the Yorkshire club, who will be eager to correct what has been a difficult start to the campaign.

Billy Mulley

It was a big ask with Schofield becoming Head Coach in the first place, and whilst there is certainly a great opportunity for him to enjoy a successful coaching career, it was ultimately a poor decision initially from the club.

Losing Corberan was always going to be tough, and there was logic behind Schofield’s appointment, but ultimately, it was not an opportunity he was ready for.

Given the departure of Corberan, the hangover of losing the play-off final, lack of spending power and losing the likes of Lewis O’Brien, Danel Sinani and Harry Toffolo, the job was going to be tough for any manager.

It now gives the Terriers an opportunity to bring someone in with new ideas and with more experience as they head in a new direction.

It would be good to see Schofield still involved at the John Smith’s Stadium thought in some capacity.

Declan Harte

This hardly comes as too big of a shock, especially relative to the sudden departure of Carlos Corberan only 10 weeks ago.

Filling in for the Spaniard was always going to be a huge challenge considering how well the team performed last season.

But it has been a miserable start to the new campaign under Schofield and ripping off the band-aid at this stage seems a sensible decision.

It was puzzling that the club didn’t use the summer to find and appoint a proper replacement for Corberan, as Schofield always felt like a stop-gap.

Now that work has to be done mid-season and without the chance for the new boss to bring in his own players.

There are still a lot of games to come so there is still something to salvage from this season if the club can get the next managerial appointment right.

Josh Cole

It was always going to be a difficult task for Schofield to follow in the footsteps of Carlos Corberan who led Huddersfield to the play-off final earlier this year.

Schofield’s preparations for the new campaign were hindered considerably by the departures of Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo who were both key players for the club last season.

However, when you consider that Huddersfield are still able to call upon the services of some players who have excelled at this level in the past, they should not be languishing in the Championship relegation zone.

Having overseen six defeats in eight league games, it is hardly a shock that Schofield has been handed his marching orders by the club’s hierarchy.

In order to avoid the prospect of being dragged into a fight for survival this season, Huddersfield should be looking to hire a manager who possesses a wealth of experience at this level.