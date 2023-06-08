This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Premier League side Aston Villa are said to be interested in signing Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, according to FCUpdate.

The Dutch outlet are reporting that Unai Emery’s side are keen on signing the winger in the summer transfer window.

However, Villa face competition from Dutch team PSV Eindhoven and Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

The 21-year-old came through the Feyenoord academy and stayed there until 2019, when he left to join Leeds.

Should Leeds sell Crysencio Summerville to Aston Villa?

As this news has emerged, we asked some of the writers at FLW to give their thoughts and whether he would be a good signing for Villa.

Josh Cole

When you consider that Summerville did manage to show glimpses of his talent in the Premier League during the previous term, it is hardly a surprise that he is attracting interest from Aston Villa.

The Dutchman managed to find the back of the net in four consecutive league fixtures last year, with two of these goals securing maximum points for Leeds.

Unless Villa are willing to submit a huge offer for Summerville this summer, Leeds must keep him at the club for the upcoming campaign.

By featuring week-in, week-out in the Championship, Summerville could improve significantly as a player while also potentially spearheading the club’s push for promotion.

Adam Elliott

Summerville has the potential to be a key player for the Whites next season, and Leeds really ought to try and keep some of their young stars out wide.

Phil Hay has already made it clear that there is interest in Summerville, Jack Harrison, and Luis Sinisterra, but Leeds should be building their side around at least one of Wilfried Gnonto or Summerville.

He would be best served playing regularly in the Championship for his development, rather than joining the rotation of wide men at Aston Villa, even in spite of them having more fixtures next season in Europe, too.

There are other assets Leeds should be looking to cash-in on, but Summerville is one they should be pushing to keep at all costs, and if they can assure him of a starting berth for the whole season, then he could well form part of a dangerous and exciting attack at the top end of the division.

Brett Worthington

This is a player for whom Leeds must do all they can to retain his services.

Leeds’ relegation means they are going to attract a lot of interest in their players, but that doesn’t necessarily mean Leeds has to sell.

Summerville really came to the forefront for Leeds last season, chipping in with goals and assists while getting regular game time.

Aston Villa’s interest will no doubt be an attractive thought for Summerville, moving to a side that is in the Premier League and playing European football next season.

However, it could be more beneficial to the winger if he remains at Elland Road, fights for his place, and gains more experience in the Championship.

Leeds shouldn’t consider a departure of Summerville’s calibre unless they get a ridiculous offer this summer.