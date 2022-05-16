“Hardly a like-for-like replacement for Djed Spence” – Nottingham Forest place 29-year-old on transfer shortlist: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest have entered the race to recruit Fulham full-back and former loanee Cyrus Christie, according to the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (14/5; 12:30pm).

Despite not knowing which division they will be in next season yet with the Reds set to take on Sheffield United in the second leg of the play-off semi-final tomorrow evening, it seems as though their recruitment team are already getting to work in the summer.

And with Djed Spence not guaranteed to return to the City Ground, the East Midlands outfit are planning ahead and have reportedly been tracking 29-year-old Christie, who is pretty much certain to leave Craven Cottage on the expiration of his contract in less than two months.

Spending the second half of the 2021/22 campaign at Swansea City though, he impressed under Russell Martin and registered three goals and five assists in 23 league appearances, so it’s no surprise that the Swans are also in the race for his signature along with Watford.

In terms of Forest though, would he be a good addition to their cause? And would he be an adequate replacement for the departing Spence?

We asked three of our writers at Football League World for their verdicts on these two key questions.

Billy Mulley

Unfortunately for Forest there are not many players, if any and within reason, who could fill the void that Djed Spence will leave if they are unable to strike a further agreement with the exciting wing-back.

His pace, dribbling ability and final third has seen him emerge as quite comfortably one of the best wing-backs to grace the division in recent seasons.

Cyrus Christie does bring an attacking edge to the right wing-back position, and as particularly displayed in Swansea City colours this season, he has the ability to cut it in this exciting Forest squad.

However, I would not be reliant on Christie as a sole choice in that position.

Richie Laryea would deserve a more regular shot in that position if Spence is not at The City Ground next season, with the Canadian international thriving when representing his nation.

Ned Holmes

If Nottingham Forest are playing Championship football next season then Cyrus Christie would be a good addition to Steve Cooper’s squad but he’s hardly a like-for-like replacement for Djed Spence.

Replacing the Middlesbrough loanee is going to be tough if Forest don’t go up but Christie is a tried and tested player in the second tier.

He’s reliable defensively and as we saw in the latter part of his loan in Forest and this season at Swansea City, he can contribute in the final third.

Christie is not a Premier League-level quality defender for me but if the Reds are still in the second tier then he could make a sensible replacement for Spence.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Should their play-off challenge fall short and they remain in the Championship, Cyrus Christie on a free transfer wouldn’t be the worst business for Nottingham Forest this summer.

During his spell on loan with Swansea in the second half of this season, his three goals and five assists in 23 Championship appearances show he still has plenty to offer.

However, asking him to step in and be a replacement for Djed Spence is a big ask.

Although his goals and assists are actually superior to Spence, with the same number of assists and one more goal, if you look beyond the numbers, there is no comparison.

Christie could still be a good acquisition on a free transfer this summer, though.