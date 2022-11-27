Hardie in 4th – Ranked: Plymouth Argyle’s top 5 most valuable players right now

It has been an excellent first half of the League One season for Plymouth Argyle.

After narrowly missing out on a place in the play-offs last time round, the Pilgrims now sit top of the third-tier standings, three points clear of the play-off places.

That success is something that may well have attracted some attention in certain members of their squad, with the January transfer window looming, and plenty of quality having been on show recently.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the five Plymouth players with the highest current market value, according to Transfermarkt, right here.

5. Conor Grant

Grant joined Plymouth all the way back in the summer of 2018 following the expiry of his contract at Everton, having never made a senior appearance for the Toffees.

The midfielder has been a much more regular feature over his four years at Home Park, albeit injuries have hindered him during the current campaign.

Even so, the 27-year-old has made 135 appearances in all competitions for the Pilgrims, scoring 13 goals, with his form earning him a value of €450,000.

4. Ryan Hardie

Plymouth’s top scorer last season with 19 goals in total, Hardie has certainly picked up where he left off in the current campaign.

The striker has found the net nine more times in total during the current campaign, once again highlighting his huge importance to this team.

His presence on this list is therefore no surprise despite the fact he is out of contract at the end of this season, with a valuation of €600,000.

3. Michael Cooper

Having come through the academy ranks at Plymouth, Cooper has gone on to establish himself as the club’s undisputed first choice between the posts.

The 23-year-old has already made 132 appearances in all competitions for the club, becoming one of the highest rated goalkeepers in the league in the process.

As a result there is often speculation around the future of Cooper, who with a contract until the summer of 2024, holds a value of €1million.

2. Morgan Whittaker

Having arrived on loan from Swansea in the summer transfer window, Whittaker has already made a huge impact during his time at Home Park.

The attacker has scored seven goals and provided five assists in 19 league games for Steven Schumacher’s side already this season, becoming a vital part of their promotion push.

Whittaker will no doubt be hoping to use that as a springboard for a return to the Championship at the end of this loan spell, and the 21-year-old is currently valued at €1million.

1. Sam Cosgrove

Another summer loan signing, Cosgrove arrived at Plymouth o a temporary basis from Birmingham, needing a strong campaign after struggling to score even when out on loan in recent seasons.

Having scored six times in 16 games for the Pilgrims, there have been some signs of promise from the 25-year-old, although he is without a goal in the league since mid-October, which he will no doubt be keen to change.

Indeed, Cosgrove’s form with Aberdeen earlier in his career showed the potential he has to get goals on a consistent basis, meaning he is another who still holds a valuation of €1million.