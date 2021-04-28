‘Hard to turn down’ – Update emerges regarding Burnley’s pursuit of Stoke City player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Burnley are set to make another move for Stoke City defender Nathan Collins this summer, according to Football Insider.

The 19-year-old, who is a natural centre-back but is also equally comfortable at right-back, was the subject of bids from the Clarets back in the January transfer window, with two offers of £4.5 million and then £7.5 million turned down by the Potters.

But per Football Insider, Sean Dyche’s side are going to come back in with an offer of £9 million for the Republic of Ireland international, who hasn’t played a game of football since mid-February due to a fractured foot.

Collins looks like he is a top target due to the uncertainty surrounding James Tarkowski’s Turf Moor future, with the 28-year-old stating his desire to leave the club late last year.

Should Stoke accept the £9 million that is set to be put on the table by the Premier League side though? Let’s see what the FLW team think…

Alfie Burns

I think that kind of money is going to be quite hard to turn down in the current climate, if I’m honest.

Collins is a really talented young defender and I think that in years to come, he is going to be worth more.

However, Stoke are a Championship side and history tells us that most clubs in this division have to balance to books.

£9 million for a defender is very good business and would line Stoke’s pockets nicely ahead of a quite crucial summer.

To me, it makes sense to move Collins on if this kind of money goes down, despite the fact that Stoke could be that touch greedier if they absolutely wanted to be.

Stoke City quiz: Does the Bet365 Stadium have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Does the Bet365 Stadium hold more than Derby's Pride Park? Yes No

George Dagless

It could be tempting.

I think in normal circumstances that Stoke might be looking for a bit more than this but we’re not in normal circumstances and finances are tight for every club in this country bar a select few.

Stoke have obviously been away from the Premier League a few seasons now and so the need to bring in cash from elsewhere will only grow and, of course, Collins is an asset that can bring exactly that in.

They might feel they’re under-selling him a little bit but I do think it’s an offer that could tempt for sure.

Sam Rourke

I’d be very tempted here.

£9 million is a sizeable sum of money that will help Stoke take the edge off their financial outgoings.

He’s a really talented player who at the age of 19 has showcased his ability this season in the second tier, with him operating at both centre-back and right-back.

If Stoke do offload with Collins, it’d be imperative that they keep hold of another one of their prized centre-backs in Harry Souttar, as losing both would be detrimental to the club’s long-term plans in defence.