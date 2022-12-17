“Hard to turn down any offer” – Journalist addresses the immediate future of EFL defender as QPR, Luton and Millwall circle

Several Championship clubs have been keeping an eye on Lincoln City defender Regan Poole’s contract situation ahead of the opening of the January transfer window, with the 24-year-old’s contract set to expire in the summer.

A Football League World exclusive from late last month revealed that Cardiff City, QPR, Millwall, Luton Town, Huddersfield Town and Blackpool, are all keeping an eye on the 24-year-old.

A source of real consistency for the Imps over the last couple of seasons, Poole is a player that provides excellent levels of leadership and versatility.

Sharing his thoughts on the young defender, amidst the interest that has surfaced for the Lincoln defender, Pete O’Rourke told Football League World: “It does seem that there are quite a few clubs monitoring Regan Poole’s contract situation at Lincoln.

“Lincoln won’t want to lose him on a free transfer in the summer so they might be open to offers for the versatile defender in January.

“They won’t be able to ask for big money for him due to his expiring contract in the summer as well.

“But yeah, he’s a good young player, still only 24. He’s been around for quite a long time after that move to Manchester United early in his career.

“So he’s somebody who’s probably been on the radar of a number of clubs for quite a while now, and I think if a club does follow up their interest in Regan Poole and makes a decent offer, then I think Lincoln would find it really hard to turn down any offer.”

The verdict

It will be interesting to see how this situation plays out during January, as Poole is a player that deserves an opportunity at the higher level.

However, with Championship clubs knowing he will be a free agent in the summer, and it looking unlikely that he will pen down a fresh deal at the LNER Stadium, it may be a move that is more likely to come to fruition in the summer.

Should that be the case, then it would be no surprise if even more interest accumulates in the young defender.

His versatility, experience already gained and general ability makes him a really attractive option for clubs in the second tier to consider.