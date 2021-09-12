‘Hard to think of a better performance from him in a Blades shirt’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to attacker’s impact against Peterborough United

Sheffield United recorded an emphatic 6-2 victory over Peterborough United yesterday, in what was The Blades’ first win of the Championship campaign.

Braces from Iliman Ndiaye and Ben Osborn, and goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and John Fleck, helped the Yorkshire club cruise past the newly-promoted Championship outfit.

Perhaps the biggest shock of all was the fact that Billy Sharp, who played the entire 90 minutes, was unable to get on the score sheet.

Despite not finding the back of the net, Sharp registered a hat trick of assists, proving to be just as competent at setting up goals, as he is scoring them.

Prior to the thrashing of Peterborough, the 35-year-old had scored United’s only goal of the campaign, adding another in the Carabao Cup.

Sharp, who is now just two games shy of 300 appearances for The Blades, has 113 goals to his name and 39 assists to his name.

Signing in 2015, the veteran forward embarked on what was his third spell with the club, after coming through the club’s academy.

In a career that has predominantly been in Yorkshire, Sharp has scored just shy of 250 league goals.

Here, we take a look at how some Sheffield United fans on Twitter have reacted to Billy Sharp’s performance against Peterborough United yesterday afternoon…

Hard to think of a better performance from him in a Blades shirt. Absolutely unreal from the skipper — Sean White (@SeanWhite15) September 11, 2021

Like a fine wine 🍷 — Mickey P (@mdp109) September 11, 2021

Billy was brilliant — martin john holland (@mjholland2159) September 12, 2021

Legend he’s the best! — Simon Hayden (@sehblades) September 11, 2021

@SheffieldUnited @billysharp10.

Headlines all over the pitch today but that was a proper centre forward display from the skipper 🔴⚪️⚫️ — Neil Clarke (@neil_clarke1) September 11, 2021

Cracking performance from the alder statesman. A couple of new faces and it was totally different. Today. Magnificent Blades. — Notts Blade (@Notts_Blade) September 11, 2021

Billy. Sharp. Assists. Goals. — Joe Broadbent (@JoeBroadbent4) September 11, 2021

Unbelievable yesterday. 10/10 performance. Brewster needs to be taking serious note because Billy’s movement and link up play puts him to shame. — Richard bunning (@BunningRichard) September 12, 2021