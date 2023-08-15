Highlights Jake Cooper's potential move away from Millwall has been the subject of reports, with Rangers showing interest, but Carlton Palmer doesn't think a transfer will happen.

Millwall will want to keep their best players in order to push for a play-off place this season, and Palmer believes Cooper will sign a new contract with the club.

Cooper is an important player for Millwall, having been part of the strong backline for many years, and his experience and influence will be hard to replace.

Jake Cooper's links away from Millwall will have threatened to cause imbalance at The Den but he will remain a Lion for the time being, according to Carlton Palmer.

Cooper, who has featured over 300 times for the club over the past six seasons, has been one of the most consistent defenders in the second tier for a number of years now, and his naturally imposing frame has seen him linked heavily with other clubs.

And, with Rangers reportedly interested in his services, rumours of an exit have started to pick up - though EFL pundit Carlton Palmer believes he will remain in South London for the time being.

What has Carlton Palmer said about a potential move for Jake Cooper?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer suggested that he couldn't see a potential move for Cooper despite the rumours linking him with a move to Rangers.

He said: “Millwall are looking to push for a play-off place again this season. They’ve managed to keep their best players thus far with two weeks to go, which will have been their hope.

“Rangers are reportedly aiming to sign Jake Cooper, their solid centre-back, who is entering the final year of his contract. They [Rangers] have had interest in the player before, but Jake Cooper is apparently in talks to extend that contract. Will Millwall be desperate to do so? At 28, he’ll be hard to replace.

“Rangers have been long-term admirers of Jake, but I’d be very surprised if he doesn’t pen a new long-term contract at Millwall.”

What is the latest on Jake Cooper's future?

According to Football Insider, Rangers boss Michael Beale has set his sights on a deal that would take Jake Cooper to the club.

The Gers already have Connor Goldson, John Souttar, and Ben Davies as their senior centre-backs, whilst Leon Balogun joined from QPR in the summer after his contract ran out at Loftus Road - his move followed the injury to centre-back prodigy Leon King.

Whilst they are laden with centre-backs once King returns from injury, Davies has not produced the performances expected of him in the blue half of Glasgow, and whilst Goldson and Souttar have impressed, Balogun has only been signed on a one-year deal and King remains largely inexperienced as of yet.

As a result, Cooper could well be a welcome addition at Ibrox and with the potential lure of Champions League football, it could well be a hard opportunity to turn down for the Bracknell-born giant.

How important is Jake Cooper to Millwall?

Part of a back three that has been at The Den for many years, Cooper has appeared for the Lions over 300 times and has become the cornerstone of a team that has proved tough to beat for quite some time.

Their surprise loss at home to Bristol City at the weekend won’t deter Gary Rowett’s men in their promotion push, with a typically sturdy back line being backed up with further talents up front such as Zian Flemming, Kevin Nisbet and Duncan Watmore.

But Cooper’s influence alongside Murray Wallace and Shaun Hutchinson at the back has been going for five strong years at the minimum now - with Hutchinson and Cooper having appeared alongside each other for six of those.