“Hard to justify” – Stoke City join Middlesbrough in pursuit of Newcastle United defender: The verdict

Stoke City are considering a summer move for Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark, as per an update from the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope.

The update claims that Middlesborough are also in pursuit of the experience defender who looks increasingly likely to leave St James’ Park this summer.

A previous report from the Daily Mail credited Sheffield United and Birmingham City with an interest in Clark, as the race heats up.

Clark, who has over 200 Premier League appearances to his name, added 13 more to his tally last time out, however, he only featured once after the new year.

Three off our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Stoke’s interest in the experienced Magpies defender…

Adam Jones

Already managing to recruit Harry Clarke and Aden Flint, they have already gone some distance in replacing James Chester, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Liam Moore.

However, if Will Forrester and Connor Taylor are to go out on loan once more to help their development, the best option for both at this stage, another central defender could be useful to provide depth.

West Brom found out the cost of not having enough central defenders when playing a back three during the early stages of last season, so bringing in someone like Clark now will save them the stressful job of scrambling around for another option later this summer.

Harry Souttar also needs to be eased in gradually following such a severe injury, so Clark is an ideal signing and certainly has enough Premier League experience to be a success in the division below.

Ned Holmes

There will likely be plenty of Championship clubs queuing up to make the most of Ciaran Clark’s impending Newcastle United departure but I’m not convinced that Stoke City need him.

They have already signed free agent Aden Flint and Arsenal loanee Harry Clarke while Harry Souttar is targeting his return from injury for the first game of the 2022/23 campaign.

With Ben Wilmot and Phil Jagielka also in Michael O’Neill’s squad, it’s hard to justify the signing of Clark.

The departing Newcastle defender’s wages aren’t going to be cheap so this is money that could be better spent improving other parts of the squad.

He’s obviously a quality player and Stoke would be stronger if he was in their ranks but I’m not sure it’s what they need.

Alfie Burns

Clark is a very capable defender at Championship level.

It’s been quite well documented that he’s probably outstayed his welcome with some Newcastle fans, who are frustrated that a player that was initially brought in to help them reach the Premier League, is still kicking around.

That’s no fault of Clark’s, though, with it more underlining how poorly Newcastle have been run.

Looking back at that reason why Clark was initially signed, it underlines why he would be a good signing for Stoke.

Clark knows what it takes to perform at the sharp end of the Championship and his addition would boost Stoke in their attempts to launch a sustained push for the play-offs.