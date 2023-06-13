Southampton are rumoured to be in the hunt for Sheffield Wednesday attacker Josh Windass.

Incoming Saints manager Russell Martin is keen on bringing the 29-year-old to the St Mary's according to The Star.

It's Southampton's first season back in the Championship since 2011 and will need to adjust to life back in the second tier, with Windass a potential arrival for Martin and Southampton.

Would Josh Windass be a good signing for Southampton?

Here we ask writers their verdict on whether the forward would be a good addition to the Southampton side...

Justin Peach

It's certainly an interesting link and one that is hard to justify considering the expectation of Southampton for next season.

However, he's coming into the summer off the back of an impressive League One campaign that saw him score 12 and assist seven, as well as earning a place in the EFL's team of the season.

Not only that, but he scored the winning goal in the playoff final that saw Sheffield Wednesday return to the Championship. It's clear he has quality, but it's the case of whether it's good enough to be part of a sustained promotion push to the Premier League.

Windass is hardworking, has the right attitude having come from the lower leagues but at 29-years-old, he's not a promising young player anymore.

Southampton could probably find better alternatives, but if they are after a low-cost squad player, then it's a move that would make sense.

Josh Cole

When you consider that Windass has previously been able to produce a host of impressive performances in the Championship, he would unquestionably be a good addition to Southampton’s squad.

During his most recent campaign at this level, Windass was directly involved in 15 goals for the Owls who managed to retain his services in League One.

While Southampton will have to submit a considerable fee for the former Rangers man, they may end up possessing the funds required to complete this move if they sell Romeo Lavia, or James Ward-Prowse.

Providing that he is able to adapt to life at St Mary’s, Windass could go on to establish himself as a key member of Southampton’s squad in the upcoming term.

James Reeves

Windass would be an excellent signing for Southampton.

The 29-year-old played a crucial role in Wednesday's promotion from League One, including scoring a late winner in the play-off final against Barnsley.

Windass is a dangerous attacking threat and offers useful versatility with the ability to play in a number of different positions across the forward line.

While Windass was playing in the third tier this season, he has proven he is more than capable of performing at Championship level with the Owls and Wigan Athletic previously, so he would be a great addition for the Saints.

However, Wednesday have turned down bids for Windass in the past and despite him entering the final year of his contract, they will still demand a significant fee.