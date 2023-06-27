This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are set to compete for the signing of Leeds United's Sonny Perkins this summer.

According to TEAMtalk, the Black Cats are eyeing a loan move for the 19-year-old.

Would Sonny Perkins be a good signing for Sunderland?

Here we ask our FLW writers whether the Leeds player would be a good addition to Tony Mowbray’s squad…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Having already signed Luis Semedo, Sunderland are taking efforts to address one of their key downfalls last season - a lack of depth in the striking position.

Sonny Perkins would certainly be another addition to address that, and an intriguing one all the same.

On the one hand, he has scored plenty of goals at youth level and there's every chance that could translate to senior football. However, on the other hand, there is also a chance it does not, and so it could be seen as a bit of a gamble.

It must be said, Perkins would certainly fit in well with the youthful nature of the squad at Sunderland.

With plenty of competition for his signature, it will certainly be interesting to see where Perkins ends up.

Adam Elliot

It’s hard to imagine Leeds allowing Perkins to leave on loan, such is his quality that he could have an impact on Leeds’ first-team next season.

However, Sunderland would be a great temporary home for the forward, where Tony Mowbray is more than willing to give senior minutes to players.

His versatility is excellent, given that he can play a number of roles in attack. Perkins can operate as a right-sided forward, as a striker in a two, or alone as a centre-forward.

His performances at U-21 level have proved he needs to be playing first-team football. He should not spend another season on the fringes at Leeds or languishing in youth team football.

Perkins’ willingness to get snapshots away quickly and his keen eye for goal at that level has proven he is ready for the next step. If used correctly, he could be another great pick up from the Black Cats to complement their other young attacking forwards.

Tony Mowbray will be hoping that Sunderland can go one better this season

Declan Harte

Perkins looks ready for senior football, but may need to go out on loan to get regular first team minutes next season.

Sunderland could be an ideal destination given how strong their reputation is for giving young players a chance.

Sunderland are also in need of attacking reinforcement, so he will almost certainly earn a place in Tony Mowbray’s first team plans.

Perkins is also a versatile forward, and can play through the middle or on either flank which makes him an appealing transfer target.

A new head coach at Leeds will ultimately want to take a look at the forward, but Sunderland could be a great stop-gap solution if it is deemed he is not ready to play for Leeds next year.