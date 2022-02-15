“Hard to figure out” – Hull City fan pundit reacts to Shota Arveladze’s start at the Tigers

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After spending the majority of the season near the bottom of the second tier table – and with the side taken over by new owners – Hull decided to pull the trigger on Grant McCann and replace him with Shota Arveladze.

The new boss has begun to settle in but has only managed to steer his new side to a handful of points so far – and Tigers fans will be hoping that he can pick up much more as the season reaches its end.

There will be hope that the club can stay in the second tier for a lot longer than just a season this time around. They stormed to the League One title last time they were in that division but ended up falling straight back down again at the first time of asking.

This year, they have managed to pull away slightly after a good run of form but those relegation places are still ominously in sight. With a new owner and a new manager at the helm though, the hope is there that it could lead to a prolonged stay in the Championship now.

According to FLW’s Hull City fan pundit Ant Northgraves, he believes that the start to life under Arveladze has, on the surface, looked shaky but that new boss has also shown flashes of some good football – and that there could be plenty more points to be won in the second half of the campaign.

He said: “Shota Arveladze’s start with us is hard to figure out because he’s only had four games. Obviously three defeats and one victory doesn’t make it seem brilliant by any stretch of the imagination but we played very well against Swansea, short passing, a lot of movement and we looked progressively good up the pitch and we looked defensively sound.

“It was a very convincing performance and it looked like the same system as [Grant] McCann but with certain tweaks tactically. I think that was more of a continuation of that system because he had only just been announced a couple of days prior so you can’t really stamp a new system in and obviously because we had won so convincingly with it, he had kept it the same team against Preston.

“The Preston game wasn’t very good at all, we didn’t muster any sort of attack, we were very poor and went down to a 1-0 defeat at home in a game that we probably should have been looking at winning. The Derby game was even worse, we didn’t look any sort of threat at all, very disjointed within the team and defensively very weak. You’re struggling then to sort of find the identity that Shota is going for but he has said numerous times that he favours the 4-3-3 which he obviously deployed against Fulham, a team bang in form and scoring goals for fun.

“We think we’re going to be in for a four or five-goal hammering and we ended up playing very well and were very unlucky to come away from that with nothing. We had a few good chances, Forss the new signing missed a couple of chances but maybe that was new-signing nerves as it was his first start. We came away from that game thinking ‘you know what, we’ve played really well there’ so hopefully this switch in formation and couple of tactical tweaks with a few more training sessions and getting to the sort of fitness levels he’s demanding, hopefully we can start to pick up some results sooner or later because we’ve got a busy month.”

The Verdict

The new Hull boss does seem like a gamble for the side and they’ll have to hope that it is a gamble that pays off – and they will really only find that out based on where they are at the end of the season.

If they are still in the Championship, then they’ll back the new boss all the way and can have a summer of sorting out the squad and preparing for a good go of it next year. If they’re relegated again, then there could be outcry from supporters.

Results then are important as the next few months go on and even though there have been some good showings from the Tigers – and flashes of promise with some good football – at the end of the day, it is a results-business and a points-business too.

If the side can’t get the points they need – even while looking good – then ultimately, the Hull manager’s methods and philosophy won’t matter because they’ll be back in League One.