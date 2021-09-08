‘Hard to drop him’ – Lyndon Dykes’ involvement at QPR amid Andre Gray/Charlie Austin competition: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR forward Lyndon Dykes has enjoyed a very strong international break with the forward proving to be a vital performer for Scotland in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Dykes has managed to fully establish himself in Scotland’s first choice starting line-up with him netting the vital winning goals in their games against both Moldova and Austria. Those results have kept alive their chances of reaching the World Cup.

The 25-year-old had already managed to score three goals in his four Championship matches this season for the Rs. That form continues the good spell in front of goal that he enjoyed towards the back end of last term.

Mark Warburton will have a major decision to make over who his main choice up front is now that Andre Gray has been added to the squad alongside Charlie Austin and Dykes.

So with Dykes in such fine scoring form, we asked our FLW writers whether he has to now be considered QPR’s main striker ahead of Gray and Austin…

Ben Wignall

I think taking into account Dykes’ form since around March of the previous campaign and not just the start of this season he has to be the first choice for Mark Warburton.

Obviously Andre Gray and Charlie Austin have done it prolifically at Championship level before but they are both in their 30’s now – they could probably still play together but both want to be in and around the 18-yard box as penalty box predators.

Dykes can do a bit of everything as he’s a bigger, more powerful presence who doesn’t mind playing with his back to goal and holding the ball up to bring others into play.

After a barren run in front of goal last season between December and February, Dykes seems to have found his feet again and his confidence is evident for both the R’s and Scotland.

There’s also the likes of Chris Willock to consider who is another player who can play as a striker in a two – Warburton has a selection headache on his hands but Dykes right now unless he’s not fit should be an automatic starter.

Marcus Ally

Not only his goalscoring form but Lyndon Dykes’ linkup play and all-round game has come on leaps and bounds since arriving at the Kiyan Prince.

The Scotsman should be first choice for this weekend’s trip to Reading, Andre Gray has not had enough football in the last season or so to suggest he is a better asset and Austin has not matched Dykes’ output.

Warburton is likely to persist with a sole striker due to the success it has brought at the start of the season, giving Chris Willock and Ilias Chair the licence to drift around and express themselves behind a central striker.

Dykes is the most sharp at the moment and after bagging the winner in Scotland’s 1-0 wins over Moldova and Austria in the last week the 25-year-old will be brimming with confidence on his return. He has to start.

George Harbey

I think when a striker is scoring goals and full of confidence, it’s hard to drop him.

That’s the case with Lyndon Dykes at the minute, who is brimming with confidence after an impressive display for Scotland in midweek.

QPR have some excellent striking options. Austin and Gray are two proven goalscorers at Championship level and are excellent competition to have.

But Dykes has been excellent since he made the move over from Livingston, and will be keen to build on the tally he managed to get last season.

The beauty of having those kind of strikers on the books is that they demand so much from each other, but at the moment, Dykes should start.