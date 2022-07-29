“Hard to call” – Middlesbrough fan pundit issues West Brom prediction as EFL showdown looms

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt has issued her score prediction for the club’s opening game of the new Championship season.

Chris Wilder’s side take on West Brom on Saturday evening in the televised game.

The Riverside will play host to the Baggies in what this Boro supporter believes will be a difficult game to predict.

She claims there is still a lot to learn about Wilder’s team given their summer transfer business.

But the signings of Ryan Giles and Marcus Forss were highlighted as promising additions to the team, with Isaiah Jones also singled out as a player who can give Boro the edge on Saturday evening.

The fan pundit believes Boro can come away from this clash with all three points, but is unsure if Middlesbrough will be able to keep Steve Bruce’s team from getting on the score sheet given the quality additions they’ve brought in this transfer window.

“It’s really hard to call on Saturday because obviously it’s the first game of the season,” Malt told Football League World.

“There’s still an awful lot to be learnt about this Middlesbrough team.

“But because of Ryan Giles and because of Isaiah Jones and because we’ve just signed Marcus Forss as well, who is a penalty box striker, I feel like that will give us the edge in the game.

“But I’m still expecting West Brom to score. They have the quality to create chances, obviously with Jed Wallace and John Swift who are two very good summer signings for them, it must be said.

“I think I’ll go for 2-1.

“I’d love for us to keep a clean sheet but, as I said, I feel like we’ll just about edge it.”

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Middlesbrough played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 1. Stadium of Light 1-1 2-2 3-3 4-4

Boro finished 7th in the table last season, while also impressing on an FA Cup run to the quarter final stages.

Wilder will be aiming to lead the team to a promotion battle over the course of the next 12 months.

The Verdict

This West Brom game is quite a challenging way to start the season for Middlesbrough, but that makes a potential three points all the sweeter.

Albion will be a challenger at the top of the table this season, so this could be one of the more important opening fixtures in recent memory.

Both teams have made some significant signings so judging how it will play out will be difficult.

How quickly either coach can get their new additions to gel into the side could be the decisive factor in who comes away with the best result on Saturday.