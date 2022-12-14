“Hard to be overly optimistic” – Charlton Athletic fan reacts as club eye ex-Leeds United boss

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic are currently on the lookout for a new manager after opting to part ways with Ben Garner earlier this month.

Garner was relieved of his duties after only managing to guide the Addicks to five league victories in 20 games.

One of the individuals who has emerged as a potential target for Charlton in their hunt for a new manager is Neil Redfearn.

According to a report from The Mirror (07/12, 15:41), Redfearn is currently in the frame for the vacancy at Charlton.

The 57-year-old recently resigned from his post as head coach of Sheffield United Women’s team and is currently on the lookout for a new challenge.

Redfearn has not managed a Football League side since his spell at Rotherham United in 2016.

Making reference to the speculation linking Redfearn with a move to The Valley, FLW’s Charlton Athletic fan pundit Ben Fleming has cast doubt on his suitability for this role.

Speaking to FLW, Fleming said: “Not really sure if I feel overly optimistic or pessimistic about that one.

“I mean he’s got some experience managing women’s teams more recently.

“He’s obviously got a link to the club which may be something that tempts him to take the job but as I’ve said before, it’s going to be difficult to attract a certain calibre of manager and he’s probably a run below what we could have attracted previously.

“So it’s a tricky environment to have to adapt to pretty quickly but if he thinks he can come in and he wants to do the job crucially and is interested in managing Charlton then that’s got to be a positive in some sense.

“But yeah, it is hard to be overly optimistic about that appointment.”

The Verdict

Whereas Redfearn will back himself to succeed at Charlton if he is handed over the reins, it could be argued that the League One side should be focusing on other targets who have recently worked as a manager at this level.

During his time at Rotherham, Redfearn only managed to guide the club to five wins as they suffered 14 defeats in 21 games before parting ways with him.

When you consider that Charlton are only four points above the relegation zone in the third-tier, they really cannot afford to take a risk on an individual like Redfearn.

With the Addicks set to take on Bristol Rovers this weekend, it will be interesting to see whether they are able to make any significant progress in their pursuit of a new manager in the coming days.