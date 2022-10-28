“Hard to argue” – QPR ready to offload two players: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR are reportedly open to offloading George Thomas and Macauley Bonne in the January transfer window.

That’s according to West London Sport, who report that the pair are deemed excess to requirements at the Championship club as the turn of the year approaches.

But is that the right move from the R’s? And where could the pair end up?

We asked our FLW writers…

Marcus Ally

Definitely.

Both players are a way down the pecking order when fully fit and for that reason it makes sense to offload to create some room on the wage bill.

The R’s cannot compete towards the top end of the Championship food chain in the transfer market, they need to be shrewd, and also being in London along with the promotion mix come January will put them in an advantageous position to strengthen.

Tyler Roberts and Sinclair Armstrong are good options to have in the squad, but in terms of a specialist number nine to provide competition for places with Lyndon Dykes, Bonne does not seem up to it, unfortunately.

The Zimbabwean has shown a lot of promise since stepping up from non-league at Charlton Athletic and last term at Ipswich Town, but League One does seem more suited to his ability at this stage of his career.

George Dagless

It makes sense for both to move on.

It appears that they are not in Mick Beale’s plans and neither really forced their way in under Mark Warburton either so the writing has been on the wall for a while.

It would make sense for them to cut their ties with the club and find new employment and I think both could still offer something to the right club in the Championship or drop into League One.

Bonne showed what he can do at Ipswich for example, and may feel as though a move like that could benefit him in his case.

Ned Holmes

Hard to argue with this logic from an R’s perspective.

Mick Beale’s reluctance to use Macauley Bonne when Lyndon Dykes was struggling in front of goal shows that he doesn’t rate him and in that sense, moving him on to create some space for a replacement is certainly the right move.

The West London club are not the big spenders they once were at this level and have to be clever in the market, which includes getting rid of players that aren’t going to contribute.

George Thomas has been one for the future for a little too long now and it seems as though it would be best for him to move elsewhere.

I do think Thomas still has something to offer at Championship level and could be useful as cover but it seems Beale doesn’t agree so getting rid is the right call.

Both could be a useful pick up for teams near the lower end of the second tier or in League One.