‘Hard to argue against this being a coup’ – Plenty of Hull City fans react as club secure another signing

Hull City have confirmed the signing of former Exeter City wide man Randell Williams on a two-year deal, with the option of a further year.

The 24-year-old’s contract with the Grecians came to an end this summer – and the newly promoted Tigers were quick to pounce as they look to build up their squad ahead of the 2020/21 Championship campaign.

This is a major blow for the League Two side having agreed a fee with a third tier side in January, before the move fell through due to Williams picking up an injury.

The Grecians’ boss Matt Taylor also revealed Williams rejected an offer last summer to stay with his former side, but has now turned down the opportunity to stay at St James Park and decided to make the move to East Yorkshire, jumping up two divisions in the process.

Hull City quiz: One question about every player in the Tigers’ first-team – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 True or false? Lewis Coyle was born in Hull True False

After securing the signatures George Moncur and Andy Cannon, Williams becomes Grant McCann’s third signing of the summer, with Regan Slater potentially coming in as his fourth after enjoying a successful loan spell at the KCOM Stadium last term.

After Cannon joined yesterday, Hull City fans are certainly enjoying their fair share of transfer business – but how do they feel about this signing? Do they have doubts over whether he could make the step up to the Championship? Or are they excited at the prospect of seeing a player eager to make his mark in the second tier? Let’s find out.

Sure whatever I guess. Welcome Randell. Some good cover at right back and right wing. #hcafc https://t.co/I05epqrbQP — Nathaniel (C) 🧡🖤🦁🦁🦁 (@NathanielWhitto) June 17, 2021

Another bit of good business!! Big step up for him but i have enjoyed watching him from afar. Lee Darnbrough having a blinder so far. Marriot next or was that one of those random media stories? #hcafc https://t.co/3JFchFXAEL — Adam (C)orrigan (@BrownyHull) June 17, 2021

Hard to argue against this being a coup on a free transfer. Electric pace, great in one vs one situations and offers competition for our attacking players. I’m happy with that #hcafc https://t.co/TmbsNqv0B1 — Tom Griffin(C) (@_journotom) June 17, 2021

Love a wildcard signing from the lower leagues and Randell Williams fits that bill! Plenty of good words said about him too #hcafc — Dan Kemp (@1_DanKemp) June 17, 2021

I’ll reserve judgment but 9 goals in 87 matches? Best part of 1 goal every 10 games!? 👀 — Matt Gregson 🇪🇺🇬🇧🇩🇪 (@TigerRobin71) June 17, 2021

Signed a player that hasn’t even played league 1 football for a championship campaign. We are in trouble. https://t.co/S8q1NzPk6U — Nick (@HcafcNick) June 17, 2021

Such a good signing but everyone was expecting this to be Marriott – who I pray we still sign 😅 #hcafc https://t.co/MOmBp9vtij — JP (@Civdxg) June 17, 2021

Wasn’t expecting that! Let’s hope we get the best out of him. #hcafc https://t.co/4wSJnVRyjy — Hull City News🎗️🏆 (@HullCityStats) June 17, 2021