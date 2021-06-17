Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Hard to argue against this being a coup’ – Plenty of Hull City fans react as club secure another signing

Hull City have confirmed the signing of former Exeter City wide man Randell Williams on a two-year deal, with the option of a further year.

The 24-year-old’s contract with the Grecians came to an end this summer – and the newly promoted Tigers were quick to pounce as they look to build up their squad ahead of the 2020/21 Championship campaign.

This is a major blow for the League Two side having agreed a fee with a third tier side in January, before the move fell through due to Williams picking up an injury.

The Grecians’ boss Matt Taylor also revealed Williams rejected an offer last summer to stay with his former side, but has now turned down the opportunity to stay at St James Park and decided to make the move to East Yorkshire, jumping up two divisions in the process.

After securing the signatures George Moncur and Andy Cannon, Williams becomes Grant McCann’s third signing of the summer, with Regan Slater potentially coming in as his fourth after enjoying a successful loan spell at the KCOM Stadium last term.

After Cannon joined yesterday, Hull City fans are certainly enjoying their fair share of transfer business – but how do they feel about this signing? Do they have doubts over whether he could make the step up to the Championship? Or are they excited at the prospect of seeing a player eager to make his mark in the second tier? Let’s find out.


