Highlights Despite ownership woes, West Brom have entered the play-off spots with a strong defensive record and are serious contenders for a top-six finish.

Injuries and financial concerns could potentially derail the team's season, making careful squad management and potential investment crucial.

The focus for West Brom should be on maintaining their current top-six status and addressing the off-field issues in order to secure a strong position for the future.

West Brom have navigated their way into the play-off spots amid ownership woes.

An early push for promotion under Carlos Corberán has been somewhat overshadowed by the ongoing tensions within the fanbase towards the ownership as Albion seek new investment and a potential takeover by the end of the year.

A lack of investment and lack of consistent performances has seen West Brom record back-to-back mid-table finishes, a far cry from their Premier League glory days, as the Spanish boss looks to make do with the resources at his disposal.

Launching a recovery mission last campaign, the former Huddersfield Town boss is in the dugout for his first full season at the Hawthorns with attention firmly on a hopeful play-off push.

Following an inconsistent start to the campaign with sloppy defensive mistakes proving costly, the Baggies have recorded four clean sheets in their last five games while winning their last two outings.

A 4-0 drubbing at then unbeaten Preston before dispatching strugglers Sheffield Wednesday in midweek has instilled some much-needed confidence back into the side before taking the trip across the West Midlands to face Birmingham City with a consistent run of results pivotal to their objectives.

What has Carlton Palmer said about West Brom's play-off hopes?

West Brom missed out on play-offs by three points last term and have not featured in the post-season affairs since the 2018/19 season, losing to Aston Villa in the semi-finals via penalties.

Now focused on a Premier League return, former West Brom player Carlton Palmer believes a play-off finish is not out of the question.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "West Brom have entered the play-off spots after winning their last two games. I think they are serious play-off contenders and if they can sort out the off-field saga with the sale of the club, and get new owners in to invest in the playing side, they might be even in a stronger position.

"It’s early days but they are looking strong defensively, only conceded 10 goals, they’ve scored 17 - only four clubs have scored more than them so they’re a solid and hard side to beat and likely to pick up a lot of draws on the evidence I’ve seen, four already in their first 10 games."

Is a top six finish likely for West Brom?

While stringing together consistent results is ultimately the deciding factor, significant external factors will certainly determine where the Baggies finish this season.

Injuries have already left Corberán with a threadbare frontline with Josh Maja and Daryl Dike sidelined while the absence of widemen Adam Reach and Jeremy Sarmiento has put added pressure on the existing creative and wing-back options.

Further injuries could quickly derail West Brom's season, particularly in the middle of the park with Albion needing to carefully manage their squads through the busier periods of a gruelling 46-game campaign.

Finances, meanwhile, will likely define both the short and long-term future of the club with concerns of a January firesale if a takeover or loan repayment can not be obtained by the end of the year.

Losing the likes of Okay Yokuşlu, John Swift or Alex Palmer would be catastrophic to overall morale and quality of the squad with players coming the other way unlikely. With that said, Corberán and co. must focus on the here and now as they look to retain their top-six status for the foreseeable future.