This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers' youth academy has received a lot of kudos in recent months due to the positive performances of Adam Wharton, who left Ewood Park in January to join Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Wharton's performances for the Eagles following his transfer were so impressive that he was soon called up to the England squad who reached the Euro 2024 final.

While the Palace man can be seen as the jewel in the crown of the Rovers academy, his brother Scott, as well as the likes of Lewis Travis and Joe Rankin-Costello all came through the ranks at Ewood Park to become first team stars alongside others too.

Adam Wharton 2023/24 Championship stats Appearances 26 Starts 22 Duels won 122 Interceptions 32 Pass accuracy % 84.6 Assists 3 Goals 2

Positive opinion on Blackburn Rovers academy given

"Hard not to be excited"

Football League World asked our Blackburn fan pundit, Toby Wilding, how he felt about the club's youth system, and whether it is producing enough good talent.

He said: "I'm happy with the club's youth system for certain.

"You look at how many players have come through it in recent years to go on and make the break into first team football and I think it would be hard not to be (happy).

"Obviously, there's a lot of current members of the first team squad who are vital for Blackburn, who have come through the youth system.

"The likes of Lewis Travis, Hayden Carter, Joe Rankin-Costello, John Buckley and, once he's fit again, Scott Wharton.

"And then, obviously, you look at others who have gone on to even get moves to the Premier League recently.

"Ashley Philipps was one and, of course, Adam Wharton, who not only got that move but brought in a lot of really useful funds for the club in the process with the fee that Palace paid for him.

"And I think, as well, you sort of look at who's coming through as well, there's a lot more players who could go on and make the step-up, who look extremely promising.

"Harry Leonard and Zak Gilsenan already did that and will be big signings when they come back from injury, and then also the likes of Leo Duru and even Igor Tyjon, still only 16 but already on the fringes of the first team.

"When you see players like that making progress as well, it's hard not to be excited with what else might be to come from the youth system at Blackburn in the next few years."

The right to be excited about Rovers academy

Blackburn can have a bright future

Compared to last season, when Rovers avoided relegation to League One by just three points, the Ewood Park faithful have more to shout about this term, as their side have shown some early signs that they could be in play-off contention come the end of the campaign.

But regardless of how the season turns out, all Rovers fans can be proud of, and excited about the talented players that are coming through their ranks.

As mentioned by Toby, the fact that Blackburn youngsters such as Phillips and Wharton have moved to Premier League clubs demonstrates the strength of the club's academy, while fellow academy graduates such as Travis and Rankin-Costello are key first-team members.

And with the likes of Tyjon also coming through, there is evidence that current Rovers starlets may be able to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Travis and Rankin-Costello, which is pleasing for supporters to see.