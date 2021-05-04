‘Hard luck chaps’, ‘Jobs for the boys’ – These Bristol City fans react as club figure follows Mark Ashton to Ipswich

Ipswich Town have added another piece of the puzzle today following their American takeover last month with the addition of a new director of performance.

Sweeping changes are being made across the board at Portman Road following Marcus Evans’ sale of the club to Gamechanger 20 – led by American investor Brett Johnson – in-fact the pieces were being put in place back in March when Paul Cook was appointed as the new manager.

Further additions were made last month with a new chairman in ex-West Brom man Mark O’Leary being appointed but the biggest news since the takeover has been the acquisition of Mark Ashton from Bristol City as the club’s new CEO, which begins on June 1.

Ashton was a polarising figure at Ashton Gate and whilst he delivered in terms of helping the club’s infrastructure to expand, his involvement in transfer dealings often left fans unsatisfied, so many weren’t fussed when his upcoming departure was announced.

He’s not the only person to swap the Robins for the Tractor Boys though, as new director of performance Andy Rolls has arrived at Portman Road from Bristol City, having previously worked at Arsenal, West Ham and Watford – the latter when Ashton was with the Hornets as well.

Ipswich supporters are hoping that Rolls can solve their crippling injury issues which have hampered them in recent years, but the social media reaction from Bristol City fans is damning, especially when you realise how many players they’ve lost this season to muscle problems.

Hard luck chaps — jordan (@jordanhewlett99) May 4, 2021

Watch your injury list get longer and longer. — Tom cuff (@tomcuff1) May 4, 2021

I hope you like a long injury list Ipswich pic.twitter.com/S2TiGY9KOA — Ashton Robin (@AnonymousRobin3) May 4, 2021

😂😂😂😂😂 look after your hamstrings fellas — kory (@bcfckory) May 4, 2021

Hahah that’s 3/4 of your team injured next season then — dan stockford (@danstockford) May 4, 2021

My god. I really feel for you Ipswich fans right now. Mark Ashton has got his feet fully under the table already — Andrew Baker (@AIJB91) May 4, 2021

Unlucky guys… — Euan (@EuanBCFC_) May 4, 2021

🤦🏻oh my days, talk about jobs for the boys. Mark Ashton effect has started already 🚑 — Tom Fielding (@tomfieldffs) May 4, 2021

Deary deary. Good luck next season trying to keep your 1st team fit. — Steve (@thestevo77_66) May 4, 2021