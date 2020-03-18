‘Hard choice’, ‘Pedersen’, ‘Roberts no contest’ – Many Birmingham City fans weigh in on player debate

Much of Birmingham City’s success in the second half of the season has been built upon a solid defence, with many of the Blues backline having stepped up their form in recent weeks under Pep Clotet.

The likes of Maxime Colin and Kristian Pedersen continue to thrive at full back for the Midlands club, with both players having led by example in both defensive and attacking situations this term.

Whilst at centre back the trio of Jake Clarke-Salter, Marc Roberts and Harlee Dean have helped to tighten the team when on the back foot, with all three central defenders having excelled along side each other as their respective on field relationships continue to improve.

Given the strong showings by the Blues backline of late, we felt now was a good time for Football League World Journalist Chris Thorpe to ask members of the BCFC Fans Group on Facebook for their opinion on who has been the club’s best defender so far this season, thus yielding a flurry of responses from the Birmingham faithful.

Here, we take a look at some of the best comments from supporters in response to the question via social media.

Gary Checkley: Hard choice but I’m going for Roberts.

Paul Champ: At a push I would say Pedersen.

Wayne Morris: Roberts.

James Barclay: Pedersen.

Anthony Preston: Pedersen by far.

Louie Longhi: Jake Clarke-Salter is so calm and composed.

Dave Armstrong: Pedersen is my player of season.

Andy Smyth: Roberts, no contest.