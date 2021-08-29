‘Happy with this one’, ‘Great bit of business’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react as Premier League transfer swoop concluded

Middlesbrough look set to be very active in the final few days of the transfer window, and they’ve sealed the acquisition of Onel Hernandez as their first bit of business.

Neil Warnock has been seemingly tracking winger targets for a while now, with a move for Dutchman Mitchell van Bergen falling through and Sheffield United’s Oliver Burke also linked this week.

However it is Norwich City where Warnock has turned to in order to bolster his wide options and it’s 28-year-old Hernandez who arrives on a season-long loan deal.

The Cuba international was used sparingly by Daniel Farke in the Championship last season as he made 21 appearances for the Canaries, but he starred during the 2018-19 season at the same level by scoring eight times.

He now arrives at the Riverside though to add more depth to Boro’s wide options, with the club already adding Sammy Ameobi this summer to provide competition to Marcus Tavernier and Duncan Watmore, as well as emerging talent Isaiah Jones.

Middlesbrough fans have been reacting to the done deal on social media – see what they think of the signing of Hernandez below.

Good signing this 👏 https://t.co/e1vc0bXwSJ — Ryan Smith (@BoroFc_Ryan) August 29, 2021

Great bit of business… proven at this level 👍🏻 https://t.co/TOTmYW4Evo — Martin McCutcheon (@MartinMcC86) August 29, 2021

Looking forward to seeing this lad!! https://t.co/Adv5TsZGlh — Keiran Lucas (@keiran2102) August 29, 2021

big signing utb — Harvey Frost (@HarveyFrost12) August 29, 2021

That’s a proper signing — DanielCook (@DanielCook1717) August 29, 2021

Great signing! Happy with this one. — Dann Kharsa (@DannKharsa) August 29, 2021