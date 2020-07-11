‘Happy with this’, ‘Never heard of him’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as transfer development shared

Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to sign Fisayo Dele-Bashiru from Manchester City after it was revealed the two clubs are close to agreeing a fee for the player.

The talented midfielder is highly-rated by the Premier League outfit and he had been offered a new deal to stay last month.

However, it appears as though the 19-year-old is going to look to move in the hope of finding regular minutes and the Sheffield Star revealed that the Owls appear to have won the race for the player.

They state that a permanent transfer for the teenager is likely to happen ahead of what’s sure to be a very busy summer as Garry Monk looks to oversee a clearout at Hillsborough.

Yet, it’s fair to say there was a mixed reaction at the thought of Dele-Bashiru signing, which is partly down to the fact Owls fans are unlikely to have seen him play, although many are pleased with the approach of targeting younger players.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer update…

